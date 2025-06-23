Ostrava Golden Spike 2025: Schedule, how to watch, athletes to watch out ft. Mondo Duplantis, Gout Gout

The 2025 Ostrava Golden Spike is scheduled to be held on June 24, Tuesday, at Mestský Stadion in the Czech Republic. The event is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold calendar and features a star-studded lineup of Olympic, World and Continental medalists.

Mondo Duplantis, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the pole vault, is one of the main attractions of the meet. Having shattered the world record for the 12th time at the Stockholm Diamond League, Duplantis may find the Ostrava Golden Spike to be another perfect occasion for a record-breaking performance.

Dutch track star and four-time Olympic medalist Femke Bol will be in action for the first time over the 400m flat this season at this meet. So far, she has been brilliant, having competed in three 400m hurdles races and two relay events at the European Athletics Indoor Championships and hasn’t lost a single event this year. However, Olympic silver medalist Salwa Eid Naser enters the event as the favorite in this discipline.

Trending

Australia’s Gout Gout is one of the promising names to watch at the event. He will also make his 200m debut in Europe at the Ostrava Golden Spike. He last raced the 200m two months ago at the Australian National Championships, where he bagged the first position and will be hoping to replicate that feat in Ostrava.

Neeraj Chopra (men’s javelin), Grant Holloway (men’s 110m hurdles), Leonardo Fabbri (men’s shot put), Tobi Amusan (women’s 100m hurdles) and Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith (women’s 100m) are among the top names set to compete on Tuesday at the Continental Tour Gold meeting.

With that, let’s look at the full schedule and streaming details for the event.

Schedule for 2025 Ostrava Golden Spike

All timings below are in Central European Summer Time (CEST). CEST is six hours ahead of Eastern Time (ET).

4:05 PM - Women’s Pole Vault

4:20 PM - Women’s Javelin Throw

4:50 PM - Men’s Pole Vault

5:00 PM - Men’s High Jump

5:45 PM - Opening Ceremony

6:05 PM - VC Chocolate Spike

6:08 PM - Men's 400m Hurdles

6:15 PM - Men's 400m

6:25 PM - Women's 100m

6:35 PM - Men's 100m Hurdles

6:45 PM - Men's 110m Hurdles

6:55 PM - Men's Shot Put

7:00 PM - Men's Javelin Throw

7:05 PM - Men's 800m (Race 2)

7:09 PM - Winners Ceremony Part 1

7:15 PM - Women's 800m (Race 2)

7:25 PM - Men's 1500m (Race 2)

7:35 PM - Men's 200m

7:45 PM - Women's 400m

8:00 PM - Winners Ceremony Part 2

How to watch and live streaming details

In the United States, FloTrack will offer the live streaming Ostrava Golden Spike, while the track and field fans in the United Kingdom can access the event through World Athletics Inside Track. Besides the UK, Australia, Spain, Brazil and Sweden among a few nations where viewers can tune it through World Athletics Inside Track.

In Canada, viewers can tune in to CBC Sports/Gem, while in Germany, the event will be broadcast on Sportdeutschland.TV. In Jamaica and the Bahamas, CPSL will provide streaming coverage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More