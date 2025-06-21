Jamaican athletic association issues clarification amid large scale allegiance switch among athletes from Usain Bolt's home country

The Jamaican Athletic Association has issued a clarification amidst a large-scale allegiance switch amongst athletes from Usain Bolt's home country. Several athletes, led by Olympic champion discus thrower Roje Stona, have officially confirmed their allegiance switch to Turkey.

In a recent press release, the Jamaican Athletics Administrative Association, aka the JAAA, clarified that it has not received either a notification or a request from the concerned athletes. According to the statement issued,

"The JAAA notes media reports regarding the transfer of allegiance of Jamaican athletes. The transfer of allegiance of athletes is a process that involves the requisite national federations and requires the approval of World Athletics".

"The JAAA wishes to inform the public that, to date, it has neither been notified nor received a request for the transfer of allegiance of any of our Jamaican athletes, whether those mentioned in the referenced media reports or any others."

Screengrab of the press release by the Jamaican Athletics Administrative Association [Source: JAAA website]

For the unversed, at least four athletes have announced their allegiance switch to Turkey from Usain Bolt's home country, Jamaica, in pursuit of better opportunities. These include Rajindra Campbell [bronze medalist in men's shot put at the Paris Olympics], Wayne Pinnock [silver medalist in men's long jump], Roje Stona [Olympic champion in men's discus throw], and former world U20 champion triple jumper Jaydon Hibbert, [who finished fourth in men's triple jump at Paris 2024]. The athletes have been offered several benefits, including a medal bonus and a staggering signing bonus of $500000!

When Usain Bolt talked about making more money by moving out of home country

Usain Bolt opens up about financial struggles and his loyalty to Jamaica [Image Source: Getty]

Usain Bolt had once talked about the current situation in Jamaica, recounting the financial struggles as an athlete. In a podcast session on 'The Fix' channel, the Jamaican sprinting sensation mentioned that he continues to be Jamaican by heart. In his words,

"I'm still Jamaican. Let me explain something. If I had switched to any other country, I made way more money. If Great Britain, any other country, like the top country that compete make way more money. Because the country have to pay him for Great Britain." [1:08:20 onwards]

Bolt also expressed his frustration, wondering if his contributions to Jamaica were appreciated at all. He acknowledged that financial success in sports is not just about talent but also about branding and national support.

Usain Bolt was recently named the Guinness World Record ICON for his achievements in track and field. He also visited the Stockholm leg of the Wanda Diamond League 2025.

