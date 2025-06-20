Usain Bolt's team Jamaica faces another blow as more names emerge in allegiance switch to Turkey

Usain Bolt's team Jamaica is facing a major blow as athletes are leaving the country one after another. Long jumper Wayne Pinnock is the latest entry to this list, who has decided to relocate to Turkey permanently.
Pinnock is the fourth Jamaican athlete to have confirmed his allegiance switch to Turkey after the likes of Roje Stona, Rajindra Campbell, and Jaydon Hibbert. Roje Stona had won the Olympic gold medal in men's discus throw, while Rajindra Campbell had won the bronze medal in the men's shot put event at the Paris Olympics held last year.
According to multiple media reports, the athletes were convinced to do so by a prominent American sports agent. Apart from switching to Turkey, the athletes were promising a staggering signing bonus of $500,000, alongside regular monthly stipends, and medal bonuses that could cross six figures!
Usain Bolt once raised this issue indirectly during a podcast with 'The Fix' in early 2025. He mentioned that if he had relocated to another country, he would have made significantly more money. In his words,
"I'm still Jamaican. Let me explain something. If I had switched to any other country, I made way more money. If Great Britain, any other country like the top country that compete make way more money. Because the country have to pay him for Great Britain."
Usain Bolt had been recently named a Guinness World Record ICON in the wake of his extraordinary achievements in track and field.
Usain Bolt makes his feelings known after recognition as Guinness World Record ICON
Usain Bolt recently shared his thoughts about being recognized as the Guinness World Record ICON. In a conversation with the National World portal, the Jamaican sprinting legend remarked,
"I’m always happy to be recognised by Guinness World Records. I’m honored to be part of the greats, being an ICON is what I strive for. It shows that the work I put in really matters, I’m happy to be part of it"
The chief editor for the Guinness World Records, Craig Glenday, was all praises for the Jamaican sprinting sensation. In an interview with The Sun, he urged the masses to take inspiration from the athlete's life, as he said,
"Usain Bolt is more than just a record-holder, he’s a global ICON who has demonstrated what the human body and spirit are capable of. As we celebrate 70 years of record-breaking, we’re honored to recognize Usain’s extraordinary journey and invite people everywhere to get inspired, get involved and be part of it"."
Usain Bolt had previously visited the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League. He not only interacted with champions like Julien Alfred but also promised to join a party held by Mondo Duplantis for breaking yet another world record.