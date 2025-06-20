Usain Bolt's team Jamaica faces another blow as more names emerge in allegiance switch to Turkey

Usain Bolt's team Jamaica is facing a major blow as athletes are leaving the country one after another. Long jumper Wayne Pinnock is the latest entry to this list, who has decided to relocate to Turkey permanently.

Pinnock is the fourth Jamaican athlete to have confirmed his allegiance switch to Turkey after the likes of Roje Stona, Rajindra Campbell, and Jaydon Hibbert. Roje Stona had won the Olympic gold medal in men's discus throw, while Rajindra Campbell had won the bronze medal in the men's shot put event at the Paris Olympics held last year.

Expand Tweet

Trending

According to multiple media reports, the athletes were convinced to do so by a prominent American sports agent. Apart from switching to Turkey, the athletes were promising a staggering signing bonus of $500,000, alongside regular monthly stipends, and medal bonuses that could cross six figures!

Usain Bolt once raised this issue indirectly during a podcast with 'The Fix' in early 2025. He mentioned that if he had relocated to another country, he would have made significantly more money. In his words,

"I'm still Jamaican. Let me explain something. If I had switched to any other country, I made way more money. If Great Britain, any other country like the top country that compete make way more money. Because the country have to pay him for Great Britain."

Usain Bolt had been recently named a Guinness World Record ICON in the wake of his extraordinary achievements in track and field.

Usain Bolt makes his feelings known after recognition as Guinness World Record ICON

Bolt makes his feelings known after being recognized as the Guinness World Record ICON [Image Source : Getty]

Usain Bolt recently shared his thoughts about being recognized as the Guinness World Record ICON. In a conversation with the National World portal, the Jamaican sprinting legend remarked,

"I’m always happy to be recognised by Guinness World Records. I’m honored to be part of the greats, being an ICON is what I strive for. It shows that the work I put in really matters, I’m happy to be part of it"

The chief editor for the Guinness World Records, Craig Glenday, was all praises for the Jamaican sprinting sensation. In an interview with The Sun, he urged the masses to take inspiration from the athlete's life, as he said,

"Usain Bolt is more than just a record-holder, he’s a global ICON who has demonstrated what the human body and spirit are capable of. As we celebrate 70 years of record-breaking, we’re honored to recognize Usain’s extraordinary journey and invite people everywhere to get inspired, get involved and be part of it"."

Usain Bolt had previously visited the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League. He not only interacted with champions like Julien Alfred but also promised to join a party held by Mondo Duplantis for breaking yet another world record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More