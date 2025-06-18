"Being an ICON is what I strive for"- Usain Bolt makes feelings known on Guinness World Records recognition

Former Jamaican track athlete Usain Bolt recently received the Guinness World Records ICON award for his humongous contribution to track and field. Bolt already has several records, including the fastest run times for 100m and 200m.

Ad

Additionally, he has also been included in the Guinness World Book for being part of the quartet that clocked the fastest 4x100m run time at the 2012 Olympics and for being the youngest junior world champion.

These heroics add up to Bolt earning the Guinness World Records ICON award only awarded to very specific individuals, such as Taylor Swift and athlete Billy Monger. After receiving this major award, Bolt expressed his happiness at being recognized by the Guinness World Records. He said (via National World):

Ad

Trending

"I’m always happy to be recognised by Guinness World Records. I’m honoured to be part of the greats, being an ICON is what I strive for. It shows that the work I put in really matters, I’m happy to be part of it"

In another video shared by Guinness World Records' handle on X, Usain Bolt can be seen receiving the ICON award in Manchester. During this time, the Jamaican was also presented with all the other certificates for the other Guinness World records he has held in his career.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite retiring from the sport several years earlier, Bolt still has an affinity towards track and is occasionally seen at track events. He was recently seen at the Oslo Diamond League meet held earlier this month.

Guinness World Records chief editor heaps praise on Usain Bolt after the latter received the ICON recognition

Usain Bolt (Image via: Getty)

Guinness World Records Chief Editor Craig Glenday heaped praise on Usain Bolt after the latter was awarded the Guinness World Records ICON award. Glenday shared that Bolt is one of the prime examples of the capabilities of the human body.

Ad

Additionally, he also urged the masses to take inspiration from Bolt's journey and imbibe the ethos in their lives. He said (via The Sun):

"Usain Bolt is more than just a record-holder, he’s a global ICON who has demonstrated what the human body and spirit are capable of. As we celebrate 70 years of record-breaking, we’re honoured to recognise Usain’s extraordinary journey and invite people everywhere to get inspired, get involved and be part of it"."

After his decorated career on the track that spanned almost two decades, Bolt is currently living his post-retirement life with his children and girlfriend, Kasi Bannett.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More