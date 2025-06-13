Usain Bolt shared a video of performing block starts amid his special appearance at the Oslo Diamond League. The Olympic gold medalist recalled his days as a professional athlete and asked fans whether he was still able to have an explosive start almost eight years after officially retiring from the sport.

The Jamaican athlete made his final professional appearance at the World Athletics Championships 2017 in London. The Jamaican athlete clinched a bronze medal in the men's 100m and could not complete the last leg in the men's 4x100m relay finals due to a hamstring injury. Usain Bolt then briefly played football in Australia a year later and shared that he did not wish to pursue a career in football.

Since then, the star Jamaican sprinter has been making appearances at major events all around the globe, and he has extended his support to good causes. As the 2025 outdoor track season took shape, Usain Bolt made an appearance at the Oslo Diamond League and met many athletes, as well as participated in the victory ceremony of the event.

After the conclusion of the event, Usain Bolt shared a video from the track and asked fans whether he still had the ability to run like before.

"Talk to me my peeps.. unnu think I still got it ?" he wrote.

Fans were impressed by the Olympic gold medalist's starts and expressed their thoughts on social media.

" You still have it!! And you will forever be our #1 #GOAT 🫶🏾 🇯🇲 🇯🇲," wrote a fan.

"Maybe one season out from Olympic contention. It’s all there, just practice. Do you have it in you?" wrote another fan.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"You still got it all champ🫡" wrote another fan.

"Brother you are the world record holder ofc you still got it 🥳"another fan chimed in.

"Sure, you do👌I still think you retired too early,"tweeted another fan.

Usain Bolt on his life after retirement

Usain Bolt at the 2024 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Red Carpet - Source: Getty

Usain Bolt spoke to ESPN about his life after retirement from track and field. The Jamaican athlete shared that he had completely bid goodbye to his sports life after a brief football stint in Australia and has been exploring other avenues.

He shared that he had become a businessman and has been looking into different opportunities that were coming his way.

"I'm just doing many different things ... the sports life is over, so I'm now moving into different businesses, I have a lot of things in the pipeline, so as I say, I'm just dabbling in everything and trying to be a businessman now," he said.

Bolt shared that he hopes to enjoy his retirement life by spending time with his family and loved ones.

