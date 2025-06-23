Sprint prodigy Gout Gout makes his feelings clear on Usain Bolt comparisons

Young Australian track sensation, Gout Gout, has recently shared his thoughts on creating his identity when compared to Jamaican legend, Usain Bolt. The silver medalist from the World U20 Championship will participate in the upcoming Ostrava Golden Spike meet, scheduled for June 24.

The rising sprinter rose to prominence with his performance at the Australian All Schools Championships, where he clocked the 200m in 20.04 seconds. He posted the second-fastest time in the 200m by an under-20 sprinter.

At the 2025 Australian Athletics Championships, he clinched the first spot in the 200m race with 19.84 seconds and broke the 10-second barrier twice in the 100m race. He was second in the 200m race event at the Maurie Plant Meet in Melbourne in March 2025.

He will now race in his signature event at the 64th Zlata tretra Ostrava/Ostrava Golden Spike, a prominent World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet on June 24. Regarding his comparison to Jamaican legend, Usain Bolt, Gout Gout said he wants to create his own personality (via Olympics):

"Who doesn’t want to be Usain Bolt? Being compared to Usain Bolt feels great but would like to put my personality in the upcoming story."

At the 2025 Queensland Athletics Championships, he registered this season's fastest 200m in the world with 20.05 seconds. With this, he became the first Australian to surpass the 20-second barrier in 200m. However, his record will not stand as the timings recorded had illegal wind conditions.

Gout Gout reflects on building his legacy in the track and field world

During his first interview on 'Beyond The Records Podcast' with Noah Lyles and Grant Holloway, in February 2025, the Australian sprinter shared his thoughts on creating his legacy in the world of track and field. He said:

“I'm trying to be the next Gout Gout, everyone wants to be the next star basically and Usain Bolt is the best we've known, the best athlete. But then I'm Gout Gout, so I want to be able to make my name as big as his name and obviously everyone, people younger would be like, ‘You're going to be the next Gout Gout’. So, yeah I want to be like that,” he said. [2:10 onwards]

The Queensland native is an Oceanian and Australian record holder in the 200m and represents Adidas, the German athletic giant. In 2024, he captured two gold medals in the Oceania U18 Athletics Championships in the 200m and 4×100 m relay.

