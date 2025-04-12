Lachlan Kennedy makes feelings known on Gout Gout’s wind-assisted sub-10s 100m run at Australian Nationals

Sprinter Lachlan Kennedy surpassed running prodigy Gout Gout at the 2025 Maurie Plant Meet in Melbourne in the 200m event at the Lakeside Stadium. Kennedy shared his thoughts on Gout Gout's sub-10 100m run at the Australian Nationals and breaking the 10-second barrier.

Ad

At the 2025 Australian Athletics Championships, Kennedy clocked the men's 100m heat in 10.00 seconds, becoming the second-fastest in history, behind national record holder Patrick Johnson.

The Brisbane native expressed his views on breaking the 10-second barrier and highlighted his views for Gout Gout's sub-10 100m run. He said (via The Sydney Morning Herald):

“I was super buzzing for him (Gout). I mean, he beat me to it (breaking 10) but I’m like, ‘I’m gonna try and do it legal’. But it was insane what he did – it’s so good. I know I’ll go sub-10 eventually, that’s just a matter of time. The race for the legal nine is so on.”

Ad

Trending

The 21-year-old Lachlan Kennedy won silver at the 2025 Nanjiang World Indoor Championships in 60m. At the 2023 Pacific Games, he won silver in 100m.

The 17-year-old from South Sudan holds the Australian and Oceanian record in 200m and broke the 10-second barrier twice at the 2025 Australian Athletics Championships, but with illegal tailwinds. He also holds the 100m and 200m U-16 Australian records and won silver at the 2024 World U20 Championships.

Gout Gout and Lachlan Kennedy to meet in 200m at Australian Athletics Championships

Gout Gout at the 2025 Australian Athletics Championships - Source: Getty

Gout Gout clocked 9.99 seconds in the U20 finals at the Australian Athletics Championships, but had a tailwind in excess of 2 m/s, so the mark wasn't considered legal.

Ad

At the Maurie Plant Meet in Melbourne, Lachlan Kennedy clinched the top spot in the open-age 200m race event, clocking 20.26 seconds, with the Queensland native Gout Gout registering 20.30 seconds. Both track stars will compete in the 200m event at the Australian Athletics Championships.

Lachlan Kennedy was also a part of the U20 4 x 100 metres relay team that broke the Australian record, which had stood for 12 years. In 2024, Gout Gout won the 200m and 400m at the GPS Track & Field Championships and signed his first contract with Adidas in October.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More