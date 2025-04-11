WATCH: Lachlan Kennedy runs second fastest time in Australian History days after Gout Gout's heroics

Australian track athlete Lachlan Kennedy registered an impressive performance at the 2025 Australian National Championships, weeks after beating Gout Gout at the Maurie Plant meet. Competing in the 100m event heats, Kennedy clocked a personal best run time of 10.00 seconds in a +0.09m/s legal tailwind, which is the fastest run time in the tournament's history.

Kennedy had clocked a mark of 10.03 seconds a month ago in the WA Athletics Stadium and was joint third on the all-time Australian leaderboard. Now with his heroics in the National, the Australian athlete moves to the second position in Australia's all-time leaderboard for the fastest 100m run times.

He trails just behind Patrick Johnson's run time of 9.93 seconds that he set back in 2003.

Lachlan Kennedy has had an impressive start to the season so far with several victories under his belt, including the 60m event at the Australian Short Track Championships in February. He also won his first World Indoors medal (silver) last month in Nanjing in the 60m event and also defeated the likes of Gout Gout at the 2025 Maurie Plant meet in the 200m event.

Lachlan Kennedy sets his eyes on the finals after an impressive run in the heats

Lachlan Kennedy explained his feelings about the 100m semis and finals of the 2025 Australian National Championships. The finals of the 100m distance are scheduled to take place on Saturday (April 12).

In an interview after his heats, Kennedy said that 30m before the finishing line, he had a rough idea about going under the 10-second mark, remarking it would even be possible with a dip in the finishing line. Additionally, he also mentioned that his coach, Andrew Iselin, had suggested that he go all in during the race. He said (via Australian Broadcasting Corporation):

"I was staring at the clock with 30 metres to go and I was like, 'Oh shit, I might actually get this. I think with a dip at the finish line, it could have been [under 10 seconds]. I'll do it in the semi or the final. My coach was telling me to give it everything I've got because it was going to be the best conditions. But I really want to save all my juice for the final because I want the final to be intense."

During the conversation, Lachlan Kennedy also expressed his eagerness to battle Gout Gout on Sunday during the 200m event of the Australian Championships.

