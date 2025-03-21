World Indoor Championships 2025 Results Day 1: Britain's Jeremiah Azu wins men's 60m, USA's Taliyah Brooks secures first global medal

The first day of the 2025 World Indoor Championships saw the finals of several events unfold. The USA's Taliyah Brooks clinched a third-place finish in the pentathlon event after finishing with a score of 4669.
She finished third in the pentathlon short track event and also clinched a second-position finish in the long jump event. Notably, this was also her first medal in global events such as the World Championships and the Olympics. Finland's Saga Vanninen and Ireland's Kate O'Connor secured gold and silver with scores of 4821 and 4742 respectively.
Great Britain's Jeremiah Azu impressed with his performance in the 60m sprint. He clocked a run time of 6.49 seconds to win this race ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics silver medalist, Akani Simbine who eventually finished third in 6.54 seconds. Australia's Lachlan Kennedy secured a second-place finish with a run time of 6.50 seconds.
The USA's Sarah Mitton bagged her second consecutive World Indoor Championships title in the event after touching a mark of 20.48m. Dutch athlete Jessica Schilder, and the USA's Chase Jackson occupied the second and third places with marks of 20.07m and 20.06m respectively.
Alexis Holmes put up a good performance in the semis of the Women's 400m where she finished first with a run time of 51.67s for USA on the first day of the event and qualified for the final race. On this note, let's take a look at the top finishes from the first day of the World Indoor Championships.
Results from the first day of the 2025 World Indoor Championships
Men’s 60 Meter Final Results
- Jeremiah Azu, Great Britain – 6.49s
- Lachlan Kennedy, Australia – 6.50s
- Akani Simbine, South Africa – 6.54s
- Zhenye Xie, China – 6.58s
- Rohan Watson, Jamaica – 6.59s
Pentathlon Final Standings
- Saga Vanninen, Finland – 4821
- Kate O'Connor, Ireland – 4742
- Taliyah Brooks, USA – 4669
- Vanessa Grimm, Germany – 4481
- Timara Chapman, USA – 4476
Men’s High Jump Final Results
- Sanghyeok Woo, South Korea: 2.31m
- Hamish Kerr, New Zealand: 2.28m
- Raymond Richards, JAM: 2.28m
- Elijah Kosiba, USA: 2.28m
- Oleh Doroshchuk, UKR: 2.28m
Men's Triple Jump Final Results
- Andy Diaz Hernandez - Italy - 17.80m
- Yaming Zhu - China - 17.33m
- Almir Dos Santos - Brazil - 17.22m
- Hugues Fabrice Zango - Burkina Faso - 17.15m
- Jordan Scott - Jamaica - 17.10m
Women's Shot Put Final Standings
- Sarah Mitton, USA- 20.48m
- Jessica Schilder, Netherlands- 20.07m
- Chase Jackson, USA- 20.06m
- Fanny Roos, Sweden- 19.28m
- Lijiao Gong, China- 18.84m