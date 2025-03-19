World Athletics Indoor Championships 2025: Schedule, where to watch, live streaming and more

The 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships is scheduled to be held from March 21 to March 23, at the Nanjing Youth Olympic Sports Park in China. The tournament will feature many Olympic, World and Continental Championships medalists competing in various track and field disciplines across three days.
The competitions will be held across morning and afternoon sessions, with gold, silver, and bronze medalists set to earn $40,000, $20,000, and $10,000, respectively.
Grant Holloway, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Mondo Duplantis, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Miltiadis Tentoglou, and Devynne Charlton are a few of the prominent athletes competing at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing. Ronnie Baker, Alexis Holmes, Chase Jackson, Sam Kendricks, Nia Akins, and Taliyah Brooks will headline the USA squad in the tournament. With this, let’s take a closer look at key details of the tournament.
Schedule for 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships (All times are in Local Time)
Here is the full schedule of the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships:
March 21 (Day 1, Friday)
10:05 AM: Women's 60m Hurdles - Pentathlon
10:23 AM: Men's 400m - Heats
10:45 AM: Women's High Jump - Pentathlon
11:05 AM: Men's Triple Jump - Final
11:15 AM: Women's 800m - Heats
11:55 AM: Men's 800m - Heats
12:55 PM: Men's 60m - Heats
1:15 PM: Women's Shot Put - Pentathlon
6:30 PM: Men's High Jump - Final
6:33 PM: Women's 1500m - Heats
6:42 PM: Women's Long Jump - Pentathlon
7:18 PM: Men's 1500m - Heats
7:50 PM: Women's Shot Put - Final
8:03 PM: Men's 60m - Semi-Final
8:26 PM: Women's 400m - Heats
8:47 PM: Men's 400m - Semi-Final
9:15 PM: Women's 800m - Pentathlon
9:24 PM: Men's 60m - Final
March 22 (Day 2, Saturday)
10:05 AM: Men's 60m - Heptathlon
10:10 AM: Women's Pole Vault - Final
10:25 AM: Men's 60m Hurdles - Heats
10:45 AM: Men's Long Jump - Heptathlon
11:15 AM: Women's 60m - Heats
12:05 PM: Women's 800m - Semi-Final
12:10 PM: Men's Shot Put - Heptathlon
12:31 PM: Men's 800m - Semi-Final
6:34 PM: Men's Pole Vault - Final
6:37 PM: Men's High Jump - Heptathlon
7:10 PM: Women's Triple Jump - Final
7:15 PM: Women's 3000m - Final
7:33 PM: Men's 3000m - Final
7:50 PM: Men's 60m Hurdles - Semi-Final
8:15 PM: Women's 60m - Semi-Final
8:44 PM: Women's 400m - Final
8:55 PM: Men's 400m - Final
9:05 PM: Men's 60m Hurdles - Final
9:18 PM: Women's 60m - Final
March 23 (Day 3, Sunday)
10:05 AM: Men's 60m Hurdles - Heptathlon
10:19 AM: Women's Long Jump - Final
10:25 AM: Women's 60m Hurdles - Heats
11:10 AM: Men's Pole Vault - Heptathlon
11:35 AM: Women's High Jump - Final
7:35 PM: Women's 60m Hurdles - Semi-Final
7:38 PM: Men's Shot Put - Final
7:40 PM: Men's Long Jump - Final
8:02 PM: Men's 1000m - Heptathlon
8:15 PM: Men's 1500m - Final
8:28 PM: Women's 1500m - Final
8:40 PM: Men's 800m - Final
8:54 PM: Women's 800m - Final
9:01 PM: Women's 60m Hurdles - Final
9:11 PM: Men's 4x400m Relay - Final
9:21 PM: Women's 4x400m Relay - Final
Where to watch and live streaming details for World Athletics Indoor Championships?
The World Athletics Indoor Championships will be streamed live globally on the World Athletics website's Inside Track. In the USA, it will be available on Peacock, with NBC and CNBC also providing coverage. In the UK, BBC2 will broadcast all disciplines live.