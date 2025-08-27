  • home icon
Alex Bregman shares sweet throwback moments with adorable message on wife Reagan's 31st birthday

By Harshita Jain
Published Aug 27, 2025 07:08 GMT
MLB: AUG 26 Red Sox at Orioles - Source: Getty
MLB: AUG 26 Red Sox at Orioles - Source: Getty

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman has shared a heartfelt message on his wife Reagan's 31st birthday. He posted two photos on his social media platform.

The first photo was taken at Red Sox Family Day 2025; it features Reagan holding their younger son, Bennett, while Alex carried their elder son, Knox. The family of four all wore Red Sox jerseys.

The second image was from the 56th Annual CMA Awards (Country Music Association Awards). The event took place in November 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Bregman couple was invited as special guests.

Reagan wore a dazzling strapless, gold-embellished gown, while Alex wore a classic black tuxedo and bow tie, which made him look classic and timeless. Alex added this throwback photo in Reagan's birthday tribute.

also-read-trending Trending
He wrote the caption, "Happy 31st birthday, babe! We love you 😍"

Alex also added the song "The Painter" by Cody Johnson to the post. After two hours, Reagan reacted to her husband’s post:

“Love you SM ♥️ thank you guys!”
Alex Bregaman&#039;s wife, Reagan, reacted to Alex&#039;s post. (via Instagram)
Alex Bregaman's wife, Reagan, reacted to Alex's post. (via Instagram)

Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan, enjoys a brewed beer moment on social media

On August 25, Reagan Bregman shared a series of images on social media with her husband, Alex Bregman. The first one was of her in Sam Adams Beer in Boston, Massachusetts.

Reagan wore a white crop top with dark navy denim and also wore a cap highlighting Samuel Adams in bold letters. She held a glass of beer and posed for a photo. In the fourth shot, Alex and Reagan were behind the bar station, where he gave her freshly brewed beer, and she took a sip. Alex wore a customized navy blue t-shirt with "Samuel Adams" printed on it.

The couple wore the same cap. In the second last photo, Alex, in a green hoodie, held a smiling Bennett in his hand.

Reagan wrote:

“I spend most days looking like pic 4 🤠🍻.”

Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan, enjoyed freshly brewed beer with her husband, Alex. The couple got married in December 2020, and they have been together since then.

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

