“Allowed us to not hold back”- Nebraska volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly opens up on how expanded roster has boosted competitiveness

Nebraska volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly recently opened up about how the team’s expanded 17-player roster has changed the dynamics in practice. With more players available, Busboom Kelly said the level of competition has gone up, and practice sessions are more structured and efficient.

Ad

The Huskers are currently gearing up for their 2025 season opener against the Pittsburgh Panthers on August 22. After falling short in last year’s NCAA semifinals, the team is eyeing a national title this season.

The 2025 roster features 17 players: four liberos, two setters, three opposite hitters, four middle blockers and four outside hitters. Following the recent practice session, Dani Busboom Kelly addressed the media and reflected on how the expanded roster has shaped the team’s preparation for this season.

Ad

Trending

“You know, it’s made it more competitive. It’s allowed us to not really hold back, because we don’t feel like we have to limit the middles, let’s say, or watch out for somebody getting overly tired. We can really just structure practice how we want to structure it." (2:00 onwards)

"And now, the breaks are built in naturally, so we don’t have to think about building in breaks or limiting a certain player or position. We can just run it exactly how we want to. And all those things that you worry as a coach for the longevity of the season are just working out naturally," she added.”

Ad

Ad

Six freshmen, who joined the team this year, are Keri Leimbach, Campbell Flynn, Kenna Cogill, Teraya Sigler, Ryan Hunter and Manaia Ogbechie.

Dani Busboom Kelly reflects on her transition from Louisville to Nebraska Volleyball

Dani Busboom Kelly took over as head coach of Nebraska volleyball in January 2025, becoming just the fourth coach in program history. She succeeded the legendary coach John Cook.

Ad

Speaking at the press conference, she shared how the change of environment has shaped her coaching [2:55 onwards]:

“I just think that the change of environment has made me a better coach. I relied on some assistants that I’d had for seven and eight years straight at Louisville, and there was a very high level of comfort there. And so, coming here and not having worked with anybody has already made me better... And just the fact that Nebraska volleyball is such a big deal for the state, I think that’s been the biggest difference."

Before returning to her alma mater, Dani Busboom Kelly led the Louisville Cardinals from 2017, taking them to the NCAA finals in 2024. She was a key member of the Husker team that won the NCAA championship in 2006. During her collegiate career, she played as a setter and a libero.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More