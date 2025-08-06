"3rd times the charm" - Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray expresses excitement ahead of her third season with program

Nebraska Cornhuskers' volleyball player Harper Murray expressed her excitement ahead of her third season with the institution. This year, the 20-year-old outside hitter will aim for another shot at the NCAA Championships.Murray shared a couple of photos in the official gear on Instagram. She had been a part of the Nebraska Cornhuskers when they entered the semifinals of the NCAA Women's Volleyball Championships last year.Murray captioned the post:&quot;3rd times the charm #juniorszn&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHarper Murray previously talked about the team's offseason preparations this season, saying [via Randy Silver on YouTube, 1:00 onwards):&quot;I think the offseason has been more of focusing on our teammates and our relationship, with John leaving, we've had to focus more on our culture, our team relationships, because that is a huge shift for us and its a learning curve for everybody so, the off season's looked a little bit more like team bonding. Volleyball is of course in the back of our minds, but right now, we're just trying to build relationships and figure out the best ways for us to be successful off the court.&quot; Harper Murray will join the Nebraska Cornhuskers for a couple of practice matches from August 9. The Huskers will play their inaugural match against the Pittsburgh Panthers from August 22 onward.Harper Murray opened up about Dani Busboom Kelly taking over as head coachDani Busboom Kelly at the NCAA Championships 2024 [Image Source: Getty]Harper Murray shared her thoughts about Dani Busboom Kelly joining her alma mater, the University of Nebraska, as the head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Kelly had replaced John Cook as the head coach, who had announced his retirement last year.In her conversation with the Hail Varsity channel in May, the outside hitter explained:&quot;Kind of a whirwhind, just different, just like having Dani here and not having coach, and it's obviously, like, we all have to adjust in our own ways, but it's just really exciting, cause I really love how Dani runs practice and her coaching style, so for me it was just a lot of growth but also finding a way to lead and how I can be there for the freshman, cause this is their first semester and their first season with us, so it was just a learning growth thing for me, but I had a lot of fun.&quot;Dani Busboom Kelly led the Nebraska Cornhuskers to the NCAA Championship in 2006 as a player and coached the Louisville Cardinals to the finals last year. Kelly hopes to improve the Cornhuskers' momentum, as the team missed the NCAA Championships by a whisker in the semifinals last year.