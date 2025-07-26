"We're going to beat Penn State"- Harper Murray sends strong message to Nebraska Volleyball fans while opening about change for new season

Harper Murray sent out a strong message to Nebraska Volleyball fans while opening up about the team's offseason practice as well as preparations for their upcoming matches in 2025. The American player shared that after the team witnessed a major coaching change for the 2025 season, they have been focusing more on the culture of the team, as there has been a huge learning curve for them.John Cook retired from the role of the head coach of the Nebraska volleyball team after the NCAA Division I Volleyball Championships 2024-25, and former Husker Dani Busboom Kelly took over the responsibilities, aiming to help the team to reach greater heights in the 2025 season.Harper Murray spoke about the team's off-season preparations in her latest interview and shared that they were working more on team bonding alongside figuring out the best possible ways to dominate in the season.&quot;I think the off-season has been more of focusing on our teammates and our relationship, with John leaving we've had to focus more on our culture our team realtionships because that is a huge shift for us and its a learning curve for everybody so, the off season's looked a little bit more like team bonding. Volleyball is ofcourse in the back of our minds but right now, we're just trying to build relationships and figure out the best ways for us to be successful off the court,&quot; she said. (1:00 onwards)Moreover, Harper Murray spoke about the team's loss to Penn State in the semi-finals of the NCAA Division I Volleyball championships 2024-25 and shared that they will be trying their best to defeat them this year.&quot;For the fans? We're going to beat Penn State, we promise,&quot; she added.Harper Murray opens up about her relationship with former coach John CookHarper Murray at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: GettyHarper Murray got emotional while she opened up about her relationship with coach John Cook after his retirement. The American reflected on her journey as a volleyball player and shared that Coach Cook had a huge impact on her life.Murray expressed that Coach Cook extended his support to her during tough times and always encouraged and motivated her to become a better player.&quot;The relationship he and I have built over the past seven years, from our first call when I was in eighth grade to now, is one that I will cherish forever. Never in a million years would I have thought that our relationship would have such a big impact on my life. He stuck by my side and was there for me when I felt like no one else was, and he refused to give up on me even when I made it nearly impossible not to,&quot; she added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMurray expressed her disappointment at being unable to win the NCAA Championship title while he was the head coach of the team and hoped to bring home the trophy in her last two years at Nebraska Volleyball as a college athlete.