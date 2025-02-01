"He refused to give up on me"- Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray gets emotional as she makes her feelings known on coach John Cook's retirement

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray penned an emotional note as she reflected on coach John Cook's retirement. The American volleyball player expressed how Coach Cook had a huge impact on her and helped her develop her game to the level that it is today.

The news about John Cook's retirement after 25 years surprised fans and players, who took to social media to express their thoughts on the new development. Harper Murray reflected on her close bond with Coach Cook and his encouraging nature, which helped her become an All-American and the best version of herself every time she stepped on the court.

Murray took to Instagram and penned a long note as she reflected on Coach Cook's impact on her life both on the professional and personal fronts. The 19-year-old volleyball player revealed how Cook always believed in her even during tough times, which helped her to navigate through hardships and become a better player.

"Coach helped make my dreams of being a collegiate volleyball player and an All-American come true. When you play for a coach like John, you come to realize that you are playing and working for something way bigger than yourself. From the moment I stepped on campus, his goals and intentions for our team were clear, and his actions reflected that" read an excerpt from her note.

"The relationship he and I have built over the past seven years, from our first call when I was in eighth grade to now, is one that I will cherish forever. Never in a million years would I have thought that our relationship would have such a big impact on my life. He stuck by my side and was there for me when I felt like no one else was, and he refused to give up on me even when I made it nearly impossible not to," she added.

Furthermore, Harper Murray revealed that Coach Cook had promised her mother that he would take every measure possible to help her become the best version of herself.

John Cook on breaking the retirement news to Harper Murray and Nebraska Volleyball players

John Cook speaks to the Nebraska Volleyball Day in Nebraska - Source: Getty

Coach John Cook spoke about the time he broke the news to Harper Murray and other Nebraska volleyball players in his final press conference. The three-time national coach of the year revealed how he spoke to Harper Murray about it before anyone else because he knew it would be the toughest.

"I called in Harper first because I knew that would be the toughest. She was very emotional, so once I got through that it was a lot more easier to go with the team because I knew that would be the tough one. They all responded really well but again it was tough," he said.

Cook revealed how he disguised the conversation as a pre-game talk and was surprised by the player's reactions. He revealed how they instantly wanted to meet him in person, which made him wonder whether they wanted to enter the transfer portal.

John Cook stepped down from the head coach duties after leading the team to four NCAA Championship Title wins, 12 NCAA semi-final appearances, and 14 NCAA Conference Titles.

