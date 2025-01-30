Lexi Rodriguez gets emotional as she makes her feelings known about coach John Cook's retirement from Nebraska Volleyball

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez got emotional as she expressed her thoughts about coach John Cook's retirement. Cook bid farewell to the Nebraska Volleyball program after 25 years, having played an extremely important role in making the it one of the most successful programs in the NCAA Division I circuit.

Some of the biggest achievements during coach John Cook's tenure at Nebraska include four NCAA Championship titles, 12 NCAA semi-final appearances, and 14 conference titles at Nebraska. Over the years, Cook went on to identify the potential in young athletes and helped them develop their games to compete against some of the best players in the country.

After the news about Cook's retirement became public, Lexi Rodriguez took to Instagram to express her thoughts and thanked coach Cook for giving her the opportunity to compete for the Huskers. Moreover, she expressed how Cook's belief in her helped her develop the confidence needed to compete on the big stage.

"Thank you for taking a chance on me coach your belief was so valuable in my career. Nebraska will miss you," she wrote.

Lexi Rodriguez on her bond with the Nebraska Volleyball team

Lexi Rodriguez became teary-eyed as she reflected on her bond with her teammates at Nebraska Volleyball. The American volleyball player expressed her thoughts after the team's semi-final loss in the NCAA Division 1 Volleyball Championships 2024.

Rodriguez expressed how her teammates and coaches have played a huge role in shaping her as an athlete. Moreover, their encouraging nature helped her to develop a self-belief which had a profound impact on her life.

"All the people, all my teammates, and all the coaches. Just everyone, every single person part of this program. Just truly amazing people and they just really changed my life and they just believed in me every single person, every single day from the moment I stepped on campus and you can't find that anywhere, you truly can't," she said.

I'm just so grateful for everyone and I'll say it for my entire life that this program was the best thing that ever happened to me," she added.

Furthermore. she expressed her gratitude for being able to represent the Huskers in the NCAA Volleyball circuit. Additionally, she displayed excitement for her Pro Career in League One Volleyball.

