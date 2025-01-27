Lexi Rodriguez pens heartfelt birthday note for former Nebraska Volleyball teammate Rebekah Allick

Lexi Rodriguez shared a heartwarming note for her former Nebraska Volleyball teammate Rebekah Allick on her 21st birthday. The libero is awaiting her professional debut with LOVB Omaha after being drafted in by the team last year.

Rodriguez shared a picture of herself with Allick from the AVCA Awards ceremony and said she was blessed to know her. Calling the Huskers' junior a genius, she wrote:

"happy bday to my sweet @rebekahallick. So blessed to know such a genius soul."

The 21-year-old also shared pictures from her time in Nebraska with Allick and added:

"Celebrating you is so easy, cheers to 21."

Lexi Rodriguez's Instagram stories

Allick joined Nebraska a year after Rodriguez's arrival and has climbed to No. 6 in school history in career blocks in the rally-scoring era with 415. The 21-year-old would hope to make up for Rodriguez's absence in the 2025 season, and end the Huskers' wait for the NCAA championship.

Rodriguez finished as the program's all-time digs leader with 1897 before transitioning to professional volleyball. The 21-year-old was emotional during her farewell and credited the program for changing her life.

"All the people, all my teammates, and all the coaches. Just everyone, every single person part of this program. Just truly amazing people and they just really changed my life and they just believed in me every single person, every single day from the moment I stepped on campus and you can't find that anywhere, you truly can't. I'm just so grateful for everyone and I'll say it for my entire life that this program was the best thing that ever happened to me."

Rodriguez was drafted in by the League One Volleyball's Omaha following the end of her collegiate career but is yet to make her debut. She also extended her partnership with Adidas, signing a professional contract following the end of NIL eligibility.

"Definitely hard" - Lexi Rodriguez on practicing with professional volleyball players for first time

NCAA VOLLEYBALL: Lexi Rodriguez in action - Source: Getty

Speaking during a press conference via HuskerOnline, Lexi Rodriguez reflected on her transition from college volleyball to the professional scene, and while the defensive libero said practicing with pro players was hard, she was having fun in her rookie season.

“I mean, practices going against the professionals are definitely hard as well. But I think it's also like that good mental break just going through senior year last season, like just such a long, overwhelming year and so just having that where I kind of just get to be the young gal just floating around, being the rookie, it's been a lot of fun,” she shared [onwards 1:43]

The four-time All-American was named Defensive Player of The Year three times with Huskers and was the finalist for 2024 AVCA National Player of The Year.

