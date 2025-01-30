"Have missed a lot with my kids, I want to be there for my grandkids" - Emotional John Cook explains decision to retire at Nebraska Volleyball

NCAA Volleyball coaching legend John Cook was emotional about his retirement and broke down during his final press conference at Nebraska. He led the Huskers women's volleyball team to four NCAA titles and 12 national semifinal appearances in 25 seasons.

Cook was speaking at a press conference after announcing his retirement and spoke about why he felt it was the right time to retire for him. The 68-year-old invoked musician Neil Young, and said:

"Neil Young is I think one of the greatest musicians ever and there's a song that I have listened to for 30 years from him and he talks about it's better to burn out than fade out."

Cook broke down in tears afterward and said he had always strived to work as hard as possible, and when he felt he had done enough last week, he decided to retire.

"Like I said, haven't been through this before, but I've always approached that I was going to be going as hard as I could, and when the day came and I felt like I have done enough and that's what happened last week," John Cook said

The three-time National Coach of The Year also added that his family also played a big role in his decision, and expressing a tinge of sadness over not having given enough time to his kids, Cook vowed to be there for his grandkids.

"And my daughter's having another baby, that's also a part of it and I have missed a lot with my kids," John Cook added. "I want to be there for those grandkids."

Cook is handing over a dominant Nebraska side to former Husker and assistant Dani Busboom Kelly, who coached Louisville Volleyball in the last eight seasons.

Lexi Rodriguez pens heartfelt note for John Cook on retirement

Lexi Rodriguez at Volleyball Day in Nebraska - Source: Getty

In addition to the four NCAA titles, John Cook led Nebraska Cornhuskers to 14 conference titles. However, what made him stand out was identifying the talent and one of her brightest finds is Lexi Rodriguez.

The libero finished her collegiate career last season as the program's all-time digs leader, and as Cook announced retirement, she thanked him for taking a chance on her.

"Thank you for taking a chance on me coach your belief was so valuable in my career. Nebraska will miss you," she wrote.

Rodriguez turned professional following the end of her collegiate career and signed with League One Volleyball's team Omaha.

