”Kind of a whirlwind”- Harper Murray makes feelings known about Dani Busboom Kelly taking over as the coach after 2025 Spring Match

Harper Murray has opened up about Dani Busboom Kelly taking over as the coach of the Nebraska volleyball team after playing the 2025 spring match. Busboom Kelly took over the position after former coach John Cook's retirement on January 29, 2025.

Murray and her team are currently competing in the 2025 spring volleyball season and were last seen in action on May 3 against South Dakota State. The two teams locked horns at the Ord High School, with the Cornhuskers earning the win with a score of 4-0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19). This was the second match that the Nebraska volleyball team played under the guidance of their new coach.

Shortly after this spring match, Murray sat for an interview with Hail Varsity, where she made her feelings known about Busboom Kelly taking over as the coach. Murray shared that everybody had to make adjustments; however, it was exciting for her to play under Kelly.

"Kind of a whirwhind, just different, just like having Dani here and not having coach, and it's obviously, like, we all have to adjust in our own ways, but it's just really exciting, cause I really love how Dani runs practice and her coaching style, so for me it was just a lot of growth but also finding a way to lead and how I can be there for the freshman, cause this is their first semester and their first season with us, so it was just a learning growth thing for me, but I had a lot of fun," said Harper Murray.

Before the spring match, the Nebraska volleyball team competed in the beach volleyball season, where they earned a 22-match win streak.

Harper Murray spoke on knowing about John Cook's retirement from Nebraska volleyball

In a post-match conference with B1G Volleyball, Harper Murray opened up about the moment when she came to know about coach John Cook's retirement. She disclosed that Cook called her to his office on her off day and told her about his retirement. Murray said that she could realize that something was wrong even before he broke out the news to her from his facial expressions.

Stating that she was in shock after she heard the news about his retirement, Murray explained

"Honestly, I can't lie like when he asked me to come to meet I was mad at him for making me come to the gym on my off day and I just sat in his office and I had never seen that look on his face, I thought something bad had happened and he had to be the one to tell me and obviously he ended up telling me that he was retiring and I just burst out in tears and he has done a lot of things for me and honestly, I was in shock, I think, I process things pretty fast."

John Cook served the Nebraska volleyball team for 25 years, while Harper Murray has been associated with the team since 2023.

