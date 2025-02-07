Nebraska Volleyball player Harper Murray recently opened up about the moment coach John Cook broke the news about his retirement to her. The 19-year-old revealed how she broke down in tears after hearing about the development and was in shock as she took her time to process the news.

Fans were taken by surprise when the official social media handles of the Nebraska Volleyball team announced that John Cook would be retiring and stepping down as the head coach of the team after leading the team for 25 years. The announcement left social media abuzz with fans wondering how the players reacted to the news.

Harper Murray, the first player Cook informed of the news, spoke about the moment in a press conference. The American volleyball player revealed she was a little "mad" when Coach Cook called her in for a meeting on her day off. However, Murray's temperament changed when she saw the serious look on the coach's face.

Trending

"Honestly, like I can't lie like when he asked me to come to meet I was mad at him for making me come to the gym on my off day and I just sat in his office and I had never seen that look on his face, I thought something bad had happened and he had to be the one to tell me and obviously he ended up telling me that he was retiring and I just burst out in tears and honestly, he has done a lot of things for me and honestly, I was in shock, I think, I process things pretty fast," she said.

"I had a little bit of time to process and it was a little bit hard at first and I was really upset for the two days after and I mean I trust coach with Dani and he's going to put us in the best possible position to win even if he is not here," she added.

Coach John Cook on breaking the news about his retirement to Harper Murray

John Cook on the sidelines during Division I Women's Championship - Teams vs Team - Source: Getty

Coach John Cook spoke about breaking the news about his retirement in an emotional press conference. The three-time national coach of the year revealed that Harper Murray was the first player to whom he broke the news, and expressed how he knew that it would be the toughest thing to do.

"I called in Harper first because I knew that would be the toughest. She was very emotional, so once I got through that it was a lot more easier to go with the team because I knew that would be the tough one. They all responded really well but again it was tough," he said.

Furthermore, Cook revealed he disguised the news of his retirement as a pre-game talk with the players to lessen the intensity of the situation. After hearing the news, all the players wanted to meet with Cook, leading him to wonder if they were considering entering the transfer portal for the upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback