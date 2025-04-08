"I don't feel like I've walked away yet"-Former Nebraska Volleyball coach John Cook makes feelings known after retirement

Coach John Cook expressed his thoughts about stepping down from the Nebraska Volleyball team. The American coach retired after leading the team for 25 years post the conclusion of the NCAA Division I Volleyball Championships.
Coach Cook's sudden announcement after theNCAA Division I Volleyball Championships took Nebraska Volleyball fans by surprise. Soon it was revealed that former Husker Dani Busboom Kelly will be taking over as the team's new head coach for the upcoming season.
Months after his announcement, John Cook spoke about stepping down from the position of the head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball team in an interview with Hurrdat Sports. Cook revealed that that he received a lot of requests however, he decided not to go forward with it as he wants to enjoy his time with his family.
"I don't feel like I've walked away yet. You wouldn't believe the amount of requests and things that I've been asked to do. I've turned down probably 80% of it just because it would mean that I wouldn't be able to do want to do which is be with the cowboys in Arizona right now and be in Wyoming with my grandchildren, my family and so, I had it turned down a lot of it just because I made that commitment you know, and that's what I want to do. So, I don't feel like I'm disconnected," he said. (4:40 onwards)
Moreover, he revealed how he is in constant touch with Dani Busboom Kelly regarding crucial decisions about the team's future to have a smooth transition, which is why he still feels that he hasn't walked away from the team yet.
"Dani and I are pretty much talking every about revenue share and different things and recruiting. You know we have a couple of players who are commited here and signed that aren't here yet in the freshman class so, just making sure all that transition goes smooth and so I don't feel like I've walked away yet," he added.
Coach John Cook's farewell message to Nebraska Volleyball fans
Coach John Cook expressed his thoughts for Nebraska Volleyball fans after his final press conference where he announced his retirement. The three-time national coach of the year expressed his gratitude for receiving immense support from fans.
Moreover, he expressed his confidence in Dani Busboom Kelly as she geared up to take over as the head coach of the team.
"I had no idea until this past week how many people have been touched and moved by Nebraska Volleyball. I want to thank everyone who reached out. It means a lot to me. Let's get ready for DBK and the team to unleash hell," read the message.
Throughout his tenure as the head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball team, John Cook led the team to 4 NCAA Championships Titles along 12 semi-final appearances.