"I don't feel like I've walked away yet"-Former Nebraska Volleyball coach John Cook makes feelings known after retirement

Coach John Cook expressed his thoughts about stepping down from the Nebraska Volleyball team. The American coach retired after leading the team for 25 years post the conclusion of the NCAA Division I Volleyball Championships.

Ad

Coach Cook's sudden announcement after theNCAA Division I Volleyball Championships took Nebraska Volleyball fans by surprise. Soon it was revealed that former Husker Dani Busboom Kelly will be taking over as the team's new head coach for the upcoming season.

Months after his announcement, John Cook spoke about stepping down from the position of the head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball team in an interview with Hurrdat Sports. Cook revealed that that he received a lot of requests however, he decided not to go forward with it as he wants to enjoy his time with his family.

Ad

Trending

"I don't feel like I've walked away yet. You wouldn't believe the amount of requests and things that I've been asked to do. I've turned down probably 80% of it just because it would mean that I wouldn't be able to do want to do which is be with the cowboys in Arizona right now and be in Wyoming with my grandchildren, my family and so, I had it turned down a lot of it just because I made that commitment you know, and that's what I want to do. So, I don't feel like I'm disconnected," he said. (4:40 onwards)

Ad

Moreover, he revealed how he is in constant touch with Dani Busboom Kelly regarding crucial decisions about the team's future to have a smooth transition, which is why he still feels that he hasn't walked away from the team yet.

"Dani and I are pretty much talking every about revenue share and different things and recruiting. You know we have a couple of players who are commited here and signed that aren't here yet in the freshman class so, just making sure all that transition goes smooth and so I don't feel like I've walked away yet," he added.

Ad

Ad

Coach John Cook's farewell message to Nebraska Volleyball fans

Coach John Cook speaks on Volleyball Day in Nebraska - Source: Getty

Coach John Cook expressed his thoughts for Nebraska Volleyball fans after his final press conference where he announced his retirement. The three-time national coach of the year expressed his gratitude for receiving immense support from fans.

Ad

Moreover, he expressed his confidence in Dani Busboom Kelly as she geared up to take over as the head coach of the team.

"I had no idea until this past week how many people have been touched and moved by Nebraska Volleyball. I want to thank everyone who reached out. It means a lot to me. Let's get ready for DBK and the team to unleash hell," read the message.

Ad

Throughout his tenure as the head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball team, John Cook led the team to 4 NCAA Championships Titles along 12 semi-final appearances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More