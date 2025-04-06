Nebraska Volleyball's head coach Dani Busboom Kelly draws comparison with Harper Murray over post grad NIL Picture

Nebraska volleyball's new head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly recently made a funny comparison between her and Harper Murray's post-grad pictures. Kelly was named the head coach of the team on January 29, 2025, after the retirement of John Cook.

Kelly has been associated with the University of Nebraska since her college times, as she played there from 2003 to 2006, winning a national championship as a libero in her senior year. She proved her prospect as a player on the team as she scored an impressive 580 digs in her first season. She later served as an assistant coach at the university and then became a coach at Louisville.

She recently reminisced on her old times by drawing a funny comparison with Murray over their post-grad NIL pictures. She shared an old picture of herself on Instagram wearing a basic red striped jersey paired with beige-colored flare pants and added Murray's NIL picture, wearing a stunning black-colored skin-tight dress with golden beads on the neck and the wrists.

Highlighting the prominent difference, she added a hilarious caption in the post that read:

"Times have changed! POST grad NIL pic from 2007 vs a 2025 pic. Who did it better? I’ll never forget the slogan, “get your life back with chiropractic” 😂😂" wrote Dani Busboom Kelly.

Nebraska volleyball's Harper Murray made her feelings known about Dani Busboom Kelly

Nebraska Cornhuskers' player, Harper Murray- Source: Getty

Nebraska volleyball's Harper Murray recently appeared on the 'Wired Axcess Live Show,' where she made her feelings known about Dani Busboom Kelly. Exuding confidence in her new coach, she said that the team was lucky to have her and the coaching staff. Murray opened up about embracing the change after Cook's retirement, saying:

“Just embracing it is probably the most important thing for us because we're so lucky to have Jaylen [Reyes] and Kelly [Dani Busboom] and everybody else on our staff. So I think just really embracing the change but also looking forward to it because it's awesome that Nebraska volleyball is going to be coached by women now,” she shared. [8:52 onwards]

She added:

“I don't think that that's something a lot of us really thought would happen for a while. Just coach has been here for so long and he's a legend but now having a woman being able to take over his legacy is amazing.”

Nebraska volleyball's head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, was named the AVCA East Region Coach of the Year in 2017, 2020, 2021, and 2022. In 2021, she also bagged the title of the AVCA National Coach of the Year.

