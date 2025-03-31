Former Nebraska Volleyball coach John Cook opened up about his close bond with Harper Murray and revealed an aspect that he would miss the most while coaching the team. Cook revealed how he would miss Harper Murray's inquisitiveness about the team's workout as well as coaching the entire Nebraska Volleyball team.

Ad

Coach John Cook took Nebraska Volleyball fans by surprise when he announced that he would be stepping down from the position of the head coach of the team after 25 years. Cook revealed that his decision had stemmed from multiple factors and former husker Dani Busboom Kelly would be taking over as the new head coach for the upcoming season.

Coach Cook had shared a great bond with the Nebraska Volleyball players and spoke about his bond with Harper Murray in their recent appearance at a League One Volleyball game. They spoke about the aspects that they missed the most about each other after Coach John Cook's retirement.

Ad

Trending

"Harper doesn't know this but I talk about how Harper sneaks in my office and looks at the practice plan because she wants to know what we're doing and I'm going to miss that obviously we're going to see each other in the gym it's just that little connection that little time or she'll send me a picture of her and Heinrich or something like that. Some of that will keep going but that's what I'm going to miss," he said.

Ad

Ad

On the other hand, Harper Murray spoke about their bond and said:

" I think I'm just going to miss seeing him everyday."

Moreover, Murray revealed how she was confused during one of their training sessions with the new coach Dani Busboom Kelly and intrinsically expected to hear Cook's voice.

Harper Murray on knowing about coach John Cook's retirement from Nebraska Volleyball

Nebraska Volleyball player Harper Murray competes in the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Harper Murray spoke about the moment coach John Cook broke the news to her about his decision to retire in an emotional post match press conference. Murray revealed that coach Cook had called her to his office during her off day and she could make out that something was wrong from his facial expressions.

Ad

The 20-year-old revealed that she broke down in tears when she heard the news about his retirement and was in shock.

"Honestly, I can't lie like when he asked me to come to meet I was mad at him for making me come to the gym on my off day and I just sat in his office and I had never seen that look on his face, I thought something bad had happened and he had to be the one to tell me and obviously he ended up telling me that he was retiring and I just burst out in tears and he has done a lot of things for me and honestly, I was in shock, I think, I process things pretty fast," she said.

Ad

Furthermore, Murray revealed that she was upset for two days and expressed her belief in Dani Busboom Kelly to lead the Nebraska Volleyball team in this NCAA season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback