"It hurts so much"- Fans react as Nebraska Volleyball bids farewell to head coach John Cook

Nebraska Volleyball took the Internet by storm with the announcement that John Cook would be stepping down as the head coach of the Huskers. The news left fans surprised as the decision was announced all of a sudden on social media.

John Cook was one of the most successful volleyball coaches in the history of NCAA Division 1, with 4 NCAA titles, 12 NCAA semifinal appearances, and 14 conference titles at Nebraska. The American coach led the Nebraska volleyball program for 25 years and had a major impact on its legacy of being one of the best teams in the circuit.

Nebraska Volleyball announced the appointment of the former Husker and Louisville Volleyball program's coach as the new head coach after Cook's departure. Fans took to social media to express their thoughts on the massive development.

"It hurts so much because he was so amazing. There won’t be anyone else quite like John. Thank you for everything, Coach. ❤️,"wrote a fan.

"Will miss your calm demeanor and wise choices. May your roads all be smooth. Thanks for the memories," another fan chimed in.

"The only thing that lessens the sting is the hire of .@danib18One Nebraska great hangs up his hat, and another Nebraska native, Husker, and superstar coach comes on the stage. Welcome back, coach! This is such exciting news!" wrote a fan.

Here are some more fan reactions:

" 💔 to say the least . Best wishes Coach. What a ride you’ve given Husker Nation. Looking forward to where DBK can take the program 🏐" tweeted a fan.

"I knew I would be sad when he leaves but I am totally losing my sh*t. Once I stop crying and carrying on , I will be happy for coach and his family. 😳 😭 ♥️ 🏐" another fan chimed in.

"Ummm???? What is happening here? We lose Larson and John Cook in 24 hours? SORRY, BUT WTH?" wrote another fan.

Dani Busboom Kelly on taking over as the head coach of Nebraska Volleyball

Dani Busboom Kelly on the sidelines at 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Dani Busboom Kelly expressed her thoughts after taking over as the head of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The former American volleyball player turned coach reflected on her journey at Louisville's volleyball program and thanked coach John Cook for his mentorship and support.

Busboom Kelly expressed her gratitude for being able to lead one of the best teams in the NCAA Division 1 volleyball circuit.

“The opportunity to come home to Nebraska is more than a dream come true,” Busboom Kelly said. “I want to thank Troy Dannen, Dr. Jeffrey Gold, and Kristen Brown for their trust in me to continue the legacy of Nebraska volleyball. A huge thank you to John Cook. I would not be here without his mentorship and support," she said.

Furthermore, she expressed her excitement about being able to step into her new role and lead to team to championship victory in the future.

