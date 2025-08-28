"Bit of a waste of time": Max Verstappen addresses Alex Palou to F1 rumors

Max Verstappen has taken the time to share his opinion on the recent Alex Palou to Red Bull rumors. In line with this, he has applauded Palou and come up with an in-depth take.

Ad

Four-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou has dominated his sport for several years. In the 2025 IndyCar season, he has already amassed eight Grand Prix wins in the first 16, with only one Grand Prix remaining on the race calendar. Moreover, in the process of amassing eight wins, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver has also managed to put on board 670 points, six pole positions, 13 top-fives and 14 top-ten finishes.

Max Verstappen understands the level of Palou in the world of racing but is unsure about how he'll do in Formula 1, just as, how Verstappen himself would fare in IndyCar, if he ever drives in the sport.

Ad

Trending

With regard to the recent rumors of Alex Palou possibly driving for the Milton Keynes-based Red Bull Formula 1 team, Verstappen said the following (via Jenna Fryer on X):

"It's always so difficult to say. I know Alex already from go-karting times, and I think what he is achieving in IndyCar is incredible. It's so impressive to see, but it's impossible to know how people will do in F1, and it’s the same question the other way round – how would you do in IndyCar?" Via AP Sports' Jenna Fryer.

Ad

"You have no idea. So, for me, it’s a bit of a waste of time to try to debate that. I’m just so happy to see doing so well in IndyCar and the way he's been dominating.”

Jenna Fryer @JennaFryer Verstappen on Palou: It's always so difficult to say. I know Alex already from go-karting times, and I think what he is achieving in IndyCar is incredible. It's so impressive to see, but it's impossible to know how people will do in F1 and it’s the same question the other way.

Ad

Alex Palou will hit the Nashville Superspeedway from Saturday onwards for IndyCar's Round 17, the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix.

Alex Palou to Red Bull rumors deemed 'clickbait' by CGR owner

INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

While Max Verstappen has come up with his take regarding the Palou-Red Bull rumors, Chip Ganassi Racing owner Chip Ganassi has deemed them as nothing more than just 'clickbait'.

Ad

Via an interaction with AP Sports, he said:

"I read that myself. There was nobody quoted in there. I talked to Palou. Palou said he’s never talked to anybody, doesn’t know anything about it. I talked to his management. They know nothing about it. I know nothing about it. I think it’s a clickbait story.”

Ad

Alex Palou has been plying his trade in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since 2020. Over the years, he has become one of the top names in the sport and is highly regarded by many.

However, when it comes to Formula 1, being among the soon-to-be top 22 drivers (following the addition of Cadillac to the 2026 grid) to take part in it is incredibly tough. Red Bull, on its end, has some young talents at its disposal for next year, should they decide to part ways with current driver Yuki Tsunoda at the end of the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports (4000+). When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More