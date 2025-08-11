Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. gets honest about struggling with confidence after back injury in 2024

Michael Pittman Jr. is expected to play a critical role for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2025 season. However, the wideout played the entire 2024 season with a lower back fracture. Although Pittman did not need surgery in the offseason, he recently recalled the mental and physical struggles that he faced due to the injury.&quot;I feel like the plan that we had with our trainers and everything that they did to help me stay able to play and get back to 100% for this season,&quot; Pittman said on the &quot;Up&amp;Adams&quot; Show on Sunday.&quot;... I don't like to talk about the past because it was not a great result and this is a results-based game but it was just a physical mental battle, lots of ups and downs, questioning yourself and really just a confidence thing because you wake up every day and you can feel it and wonder, am I actually helping this team or am I hurting the team.&quot;Despite playing through injury last season, Pittman recorded 808 yards and three touchdowns on 69 receptions across 16 regular-season games. He helped Indy finish with an 8-9 record, but it wasn't enough to qualify for the playoffs. It will be interesting to see how Pittman fares in the upcoming NFL season, which will be his sixth with the Colts. Michael Pittman Jr. opens up on playing with Colts QB Anthony RichardsonIndianapolis Colts QB Michael Pittman Jr. - Source: GettyMichael Pittman Jr. heaped praise on Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson during his interview with Kay Adams. “The way that he’s been able to block out all of that outside noise, because he has (Richardson) been getting a lot of shots fired at him from last year to now,” Pittman said. “His preparation wasn’t bad or not good before, but it’s gotten even to a higher level that he’s doing everything he can to put himself in the best position possible.”The Colts have yet to decide their QB1 for the 2025 regular season. The battle is currently between Richardson and Daniel Jones, who signed with Indy this offseason. Nonetheless, Pittman will be aiming to develop a stong rapport with both signal-callers heading into the regular season.