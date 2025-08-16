  • home icon
  • Sports News
  • MLB
  • "Crazy for his age" - Alex Bregman drops bold take on batting behind "one of the best hitters in baseball" with rare maturity

"Crazy for his age" - Alex Bregman drops bold take on batting behind "one of the best hitters in baseball" with rare maturity

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Aug 16, 2025 06:53 GMT
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins - Source: Imagn
Alex Bregman drove in Roman Anthony on Friday for an RBI (Source: Imagn)

Boston Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony has delivered on the expectations that were on him. After a slow start, the 21-year-old has gotten familiar with the big leagues and is providing some important at-bats for the team.

Ad

Roman Anthony's sixth-inning two outs walk against Miami Marlins starter Sandy Acantara was a catalyst for a game-tying RBI double from Alex Bregman. Later in the game, the Red Sox walked it off on a Trevor Story bases loaded RBI single.

After the game, Bregman had some kind words for Anthony. He complimented the latter for his maturity in trying to get better and keep his plate discipline.

"A bunch. Feel like he's one of the best hitters in all of baseball. And he's very mature, and you see that when you go 0 for 4 in Houston with a few punch outs against a really good arm, and then you punch out twice against Alcantara, and then you don't go out and chase hits in you're next two at bats.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"You make him throw the ball over the plate, and I mean, the play discipline is crazy for his age. Also, the maturity to not try and do too much in those situations is special. Hitting behind him is awesome and big league baseball win today, that was great," Bregman said.
Ad

Anthony had a slow start when he joined the majors in the month of June. He was hitting at .210 with just 13 hits in 19 games and 6 RBIs, including a homer. However, since then, he has been unstoppable, hitting .329 in the month of July, while that has slightly dipped to .268 this month, but still giving a season average of .277.

Anthony still has to grow a lot in his game as his ground ball rate is alarming when looking to develop a swing that breaches the huge walls at Fenway Park. But Boston and Alex Cora definitely trust him, having signed a new eight-year $130 million contract this month.

Ad

Alex Cora acknowledges the importance of riled-up Fenway Park crowd

In their 12th consecutive home sell out, the Boston Red Sox earned their 10th walk off win of the season. It was their fifth win wearing their bright green Fenway Park colored City Connect jerseys, and interestingly, all five of them have contributed to the 10 walk off wins. As per manager Alex Cora, the Red Sox have been a point of difference.

Ad
“I believe so,” Cora said. “They make a difference here, and it's getting louder and louder. This is Fenway Park and it should be uncomfortable to the opposition. And I think they're doing a good job lately. We talk about the home record and the road record. That last at-bat, it matters.
“You look at our games in the ninth inning on the road or extra innings, it hasn't happened, but here it's happening. We're doing a good job. We're playing good defense. We run the bases well here. So, everything is coming together.”

Friday's win was their 40th at home, while holding a 15-2 record since the 7th of July at the venue. The Red Sox sit in the 2nd American League Wild Card spot as a result of their strong form at home.

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications