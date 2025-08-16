"Crazy for his age" - Alex Bregman drops bold take on batting behind "one of the best hitters in baseball" with rare maturity

Boston Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony has delivered on the expectations that were on him. After a slow start, the 21-year-old has gotten familiar with the big leagues and is providing some important at-bats for the team.Roman Anthony's sixth-inning two outs walk against Miami Marlins starter Sandy Acantara was a catalyst for a game-tying RBI double from Alex Bregman. Later in the game, the Red Sox walked it off on a Trevor Story bases loaded RBI single.After the game, Bregman had some kind words for Anthony. He complimented the latter for his maturity in trying to get better and keep his plate discipline.&quot;A bunch. Feel like he's one of the best hitters in all of baseball. And he's very mature, and you see that when you go 0 for 4 in Houston with a few punch outs against a really good arm, and then you punch out twice against Alcantara, and then you don't go out and chase hits in you're next two at bats.&quot;You make him throw the ball over the plate, and I mean, the play discipline is crazy for his age. Also, the maturity to not try and do too much in those situations is special. Hitting behind him is awesome and big league baseball win today, that was great,&quot; Bregman said.Anthony had a slow start when he joined the majors in the month of June. He was hitting at .210 with just 13 hits in 19 games and 6 RBIs, including a homer. However, since then, he has been unstoppable, hitting .329 in the month of July, while that has slightly dipped to .268 this month, but still giving a season average of .277.Anthony still has to grow a lot in his game as his ground ball rate is alarming when looking to develop a swing that breaches the huge walls at Fenway Park. But Boston and Alex Cora definitely trust him, having signed a new eight-year $130 million contract this month.Alex Cora acknowledges the importance of riled-up Fenway Park crowdIn their 12th consecutive home sell out, the Boston Red Sox earned their 10th walk off win of the season. It was their fifth win wearing their bright green Fenway Park colored City Connect jerseys, and interestingly, all five of them have contributed to the 10 walk off wins. As per manager Alex Cora, the Red Sox have been a point of difference.“I believe so,” Cora said. “They make a difference here, and it's getting louder and louder. This is Fenway Park and it should be uncomfortable to the opposition. And I think they're doing a good job lately. We talk about the home record and the road record. That last at-bat, it matters.“You look at our games in the ninth inning on the road or extra innings, it hasn't happened, but here it's happening. We're doing a good job. We're playing good defense. We run the bases well here. So, everything is coming together.”Friday's win was their 40th at home, while holding a 15-2 record since the 7th of July at the venue. The Red Sox sit in the 2nd American League Wild Card spot as a result of their strong form at home.