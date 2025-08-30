Femke Bol’s “all eyes on Tokyo” after cruising to 5th Diamond League victory in Zurich

Femke Bol, unbeaten in the Diamond League circuit since her debut, extended her streak at the Zurich Diamond League by winning her fifth title. The Dutch star broke her own meeting record, clocking 52.18s, to secure her 30th Diamond League victory in the 400m hurdles. The event took place on the second day of the Wanda Diamond League Final in Zurich on August 28.Bol edged out Slovakia’s Emma Zapletalova, who ran a national record of 53.18s to finish second. Jamaica’s Andrenette Knight claimed third place in 53.76s.On August 30, after her massive Zurich win, Femke Bol shared her thoughts on Instagram, expressing her excitement for the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.“Super happy to win my 5th Diamond League Trophy ❤️‍🔥 Loved the atmosphere in the stadium! All eyes on Tokyo now 😍” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis season, the Dutch hurdler has been flawless, winning every 400m hurdles race she entered, from Rabat to Zurich. Heading into the World Athletics Championships, with Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shifting her focus to the 400m flat, Bol enters as the clear favorite to defend her world title.At the 2023 World Athletics Championships, Shamier Little took silver, while Rushell Clayton claimed bronze in 52.81s.“I hope for gold” - Femke Bol looks ahead to racing Dalilah Muhammad at Worlds2025 Diamond League - Weltklasse Zurich - Source: GettyFemke Bol made her Diamond League debut in 2020 and clinched her first title in Zurich in 2021 with a time of 52.80s. She defended her crown in 2022 with 52.03s, before setting a meet record in 2023 with 51.98s. Last year in Brussels, she finished ahead of Anna Cockrell and Shiann Salmon with a winning time of 52.45s. Continuing that form into 2025, Bol remains the favorite to win gold at next month’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.Speaking after her Zurich DL win, Femke Bol said that she was looking forward to Tokyo, via Zurich DL archive:“Tokyo will be amazing and I am so excited for it. Everyone thinks that things will happen if I just click my fingers, but it is not at all the case. It will be Dalilah’s [Muhammad] last run ever and I’m sure she will put on a great race. &quot;The others are also pretty strong, so I’m just going in with my strongest race from start to finish and will see what it brings me. Of course, I hope for gold. You can never know, and if I can put up a good race, that is all I can do.”The World Athletics Championships 2025 will take place in Tokyo, Japan, from September 13 to 21.