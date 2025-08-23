Goodyear’s commercial feat. Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s iconic ‘Still Dre’ song explodes online

NASCAR's official tire provider, Goodyear, recently dropped a new commercial featuring Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's classic song 'Still Dre.' The advertisement video has gone viral on the internet, and stock car racing analyst Adam Stern shared the impressive stats through a post on X.The video opened with a nod to the American classic &quot;Back to the Future.&quot; The one-minute video captured the rubber brand's 126-year history and highlighted the progress they have made over the years, along with the wide range of industries it supplies tires to.The NASCAR analyst revealed that the video has gathered 1.2 billion impressions and 670 million views on X. Also, the ad got 40 million views on TikTok, along with 15 million views on YouTube across three versions. He wrote:&quot;.@Goodyear has gone viral with its ad showing racing scenes to the tune of Dr. Dre’s classic &quot;Still Dre.&quot; The ad has drawn 1.2 billion impressions and 670 million completed video views, including nearly 40 million on TikTok and 15 million on YouTube across three versions.&quot;Frank Seiberling founded the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in 1898, and it is headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company produces tires for passenger vehicles, aviation, commercial trucks, military, and police vehicles.During the 1950s and 1960s, the rubber brand supplied tires for F1. Additionally, the tire company is the official tire supplier for stock car racing in all three divisions. Furthermore, Goodyear is the only American tire brand in the top five tire manufacturers, along with Bridgestone (Japan), Michelin (France), Pirelli (Italy), and Continental (Germany).&quot;It’s not in Goodyear’s best interest&quot;: Dale Earnhardt Jr. praised NASCAR tiremaker's effort for improving NextGen racingFormer NASCAR star driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. praised Goodyear for introducing soft tires, while others avoided designing the fast-wearing tires. The governing body has been struggling with the NextGen cars' performance since their debut in 2022.Before the introduction of soft tires, the tire company switched to an eco-friendly compound. However, this alternative shed rubber unevenly and made the tire too hard for sustained grip. This resulted in all the cars maintaining identical speed, draining all the excitement. But the introduction of soft tires in 2024 changed the scenario on short tracks.However, the soft tires wore out quickly but delivered more grip, giving drivers a chance to work on their strategy. Reflecting on the same, Dale Earnhardt Jr. commended the tire brand on the Dale Jr. Download podcast. He stated:&quot;I didn't really think that that would be possible. So, I'm excited about Goodyear's ability to make a tire that wears out and can cause a driver to struggle,&quot; Dale Earnhardt Jr. said (17:20 onwards).&quot;It's not in Goodyear's best interest to make a tire that's failing... Some of these big players in the tire manufacturing world were asked about why they don't want to be in some of the bigger series in motorsports, and they said they want us to make a tire that degrades over the course of the race. That's not good for our business,&quot; Earnhardt Jr. added.The 26th race of the 2025 Cup Series season, the Coke Zero Sugar 400, is scheduled for Saturday, August 23, 2025. MRN, NBC Sports, HBO Max, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 will broadcast the 160-lap event live at 7:30 pm ET.