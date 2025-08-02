"Grand Slam was a threat" – Justin Gatlin credits Michael Johnson’s league for pushing World Athletics and Diamond League to raise prize money

American track veteran Justin Gatlin credited Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track league for bringing about a revolution in track and field. Johnson's newly founded league concluded with three stops in Kingston, Miami, and Philadelphia, and offered an immensely higher pay as compared to the other existing leagues.

However, the league also faced backlash after reports came out that several athletes who competed in these events had yet to receive their salary and prize money. Grand Slam Track also made headlines after its fourth meet was called off by the organizers due to financial concerns.

Amid these controversies surrounding the league, Gatlin shed light on the positives that Johnson's debut GST event brought to the sport. Speaking on the Ready Set Go podcast, he shared that due to the offers and prize pool, it prompted other leagues, such as the Diamond League, to increase their cash prizes as well.

Gatlin further added that this was immensely important for the athletes as well as for the sport. Gatlin said (41:07 onwards):

"I think that we don't want to overlook the fact of what Grand Slam has brought to the table also is you move the needle in the sport, like the money had to go up in the world athletics in those world challenges."

"It had to go, and the Diamond League, they they came out they literally found money in less than a year. They was like, 'Oh, oh, we didn't know we had this in our back pocket. Oh, here you go, guys'. We moved the need a little bit, because they did see that Grand Slam and what Grand Slam brought to the table was truly a threat."

After Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track was announced last year, the Wanda Diamond League substantially increased its prize pool to $9.24 million for the 2025 track season.

Michael Johnson shed light on the financial situation of the Grand Slam Track League

Michael Johnson (Image via: Getty)

Michael Johnson recently explained the financial situation around the Grand Slam Track league, months after the cancellation of its Los Angeles leg. Johnson revealed that one of the investors in the league couldn't fulfill their total commitment towards it.

Additionally, Johnson also mentioned that this caused the financial instability around the league. The Grand Slam Track founder said (via Front Office Sports):

"We’ve had a very difficult situation this year financially. We had an investor that wasn’t able to honor their complete commitment to the league. We’re in a very, very difficult economic situation right now that is pretty unprecedented and has affected a lot of folks, a lot of businesses, and affected one of our investors."

With the failure of Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track to pay their prize money and salaries so far, several athletes, such as Freddie Crittenden, have raised their concerns about it.

