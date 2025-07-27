"They said it would be different" - Freddie Crittenden slams Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track over unmet expectations

American track star Freddie Crittenden has made his feelings known on Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track league. Crittenden has participated in all three meets of the league so far in Kingston (Jamaica), Miami (USA), and Philadelphia (USA). This marked the debut of the track legend Johnson's league; however, the Grand Slam Track has faced financial and organizational issues, leading to the cancellation of their fourth and final meet in Los Angeles. As of now, many athletes, including Crittenden, are still waiting to be fully compensated for their participation.Freddie Crittenden competes mainly in the 110m hurdles event. He gained recognition for his performances in 2019, when he won a silver medal at the Pan American Games as well as being a part of the U.S Relay team that won gold in the Shuttle Hurdles at the World Athletics Relays. Crittenden would go on to earn his spot on the U.S Olympic team for Paris 2024 by finishing second at the Olympic Team Trials, establishing himself as one of the rising stars in the sport. He last competed at the Paris Diamond League meet earlier this month.In an interview with AZ Central, Crittenden made his feelings known on the current state of the Grand Slam Track, saying:&quot;My stance is that the sport of track and field, with the space that it's in right now, even if Grand Slam Track did the same things as any other league, they're under so much more scrutiny and under so much more pressure because they said it would be different. It's hard to kind of let that slide, you know. I haven't been paid the full amount, only a tiny bit. And yeah, that's where we're at right now.&quot;Freddie Crittenden is one of the many athletes who is owed compensation by the Grand Slam Track, with the league owing nearly $13 million in total athlete compensation, with promises made to pay the remaining amount by September later this year.Freddie Crittenden shared a message for Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track league after LA meet was cancelledFreddie Crittenden at Paris 2024 - Source: GettyFreddie Crittenden took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message for Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track after their LA Meet, which was scheduled for June 28-29, was cancelled. &quot;Although everything didnt go as planned, we see you. We see the commitment, we see the dedication and effort.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCrittenden performed impressively in the league, with his best finishes coming in Miami and Kingston, where he finished third in both of the respective 110m hurdles events.