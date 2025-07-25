  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "Caused a major-major cash flow issue"- Michael Johnson breaks silence about reports on missed payments by Grand Slam Track 

"Caused a major-major cash flow issue"- Michael Johnson breaks silence about reports on missed payments by Grand Slam Track 

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Jul 25, 2025 00:58 GMT
Day 2 Previews - 2013 Laureus World Sports Awards - Source: Getty
Michael Johnson at the 2013 Laureus World Sports Awards - Source: Getty

Michael Johnson spoke for the first time about the reports of missed payments by Grand Slam Track, a league led by him, in its inaugural edition. The American athlete shared that the league had a difficult situation financially after an investor wasn't able to honor their commitment to the league.

Ad

The buzz about the troubles with Grand Slam Track began on social media after the final edition of the track meet that was slated to be held in Los Angeles was cancelled. Weeks later there were reports of unpaid dues that were reconked to be $77,896 to the city of Miramar for the second edition of the league that was held in Miami.

Michael Johnson spoke about the situation in his latest interview and shared that the league struggled financially in its inaugural year after an investor could not fulfill their commitment. However, they kickstarted the league with a capital that was estimated to help them to sail through all four slams.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I'll be clear, we've had a very difficult situation this year financially. We've had an investor that wasn't able to honor their complete commitment to the league. So, we started off with the capital that we needed to get through the season as we planned it to get through the four slams and make sure that we could take care of everyone," he said.
Ad

Moreover, Michael Johnson shared that they were prepared to encounter difficulties in the league's inaugural edition; however, the major cash flow issue put the organizers as well as the athletes in a very difficult position.

"We always knew again, you know, this first year, inaugural season, we're going to have some difficulties, but you know, that was a huge blow to us. It caused a major-major cash flow issue for us, put us in a difficult position, put our athletes in a difficult position. We're very confident that we'll pull ourselves out of it," he added.
Ad
Ad

The Michael Johnson was confident in being able to overcome the situation and continue the league's mission to create a revolution in track.

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

About the author
Adityan Pillai

Adityan Pillai

Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.

To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.

With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.

He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adityan Pillai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications