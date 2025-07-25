Michael Johnson spoke for the first time about the reports of missed payments by Grand Slam Track, a league led by him, in its inaugural edition. The American athlete shared that the league had a difficult situation financially after an investor wasn't able to honor their commitment to the league.The buzz about the troubles with Grand Slam Track began on social media after the final edition of the track meet that was slated to be held in Los Angeles was cancelled. Weeks later there were reports of unpaid dues that were reconked to be $77,896 to the city of Miramar for the second edition of the league that was held in Miami.Michael Johnson spoke about the situation in his latest interview and shared that the league struggled financially in its inaugural year after an investor could not fulfill their commitment. However, they kickstarted the league with a capital that was estimated to help them to sail through all four slams.&quot;I'll be clear, we've had a very difficult situation this year financially. We've had an investor that wasn't able to honor their complete commitment to the league. So, we started off with the capital that we needed to get through the season as we planned it to get through the four slams and make sure that we could take care of everyone,&quot; he said.Moreover, Michael Johnson shared that they were prepared to encounter difficulties in the league's inaugural edition; however, the major cash flow issue put the organizers as well as the athletes in a very difficult position.&quot;We always knew again, you know, this first year, inaugural season, we're going to have some difficulties, but you know, that was a huge blow to us. It caused a major-major cash flow issue for us, put us in a difficult position, put our athletes in a difficult position. We're very confident that we'll pull ourselves out of it,&quot; he added.The Michael Johnson was confident in being able to overcome the situation and continue the league's mission to create a revolution in track.This is a developing article and will be updated soon.