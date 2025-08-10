  • home icon
  "Hallelujah!!!": Lexie Hull's mom Jaime Hull heaves a sigh of relief as Fever guard ends slump with four 3s against Sky 

"Hallelujah!!!": Lexie Hull's mom Jaime Hull heaves a sigh of relief as Fever guard ends slump with four 3s against Sky 

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Published Aug 10, 2025 10:20 GMT
Indiana Fever v Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever v Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty

Heading into the Indiana Fever-Chicago Sky matchup on Saturday, Lexie Hull had made just one three-pointer out of 16 attempts. Hull, however, found a way to snap out of this shooting slump, leading her mother to post a celebration online.

After the Fever guard went 4-of-6 from beyond the arc in the Fever's 92-70 victory over the Sky, Hull's mother Jaime went on X to post a one-word, hyped up reaction.

"Hallelujah!!!" Jaime tweeted.
Prior to Hull's efficient performance against the Sky, the last three-pointer that Jaime had seen her daughting knocking down had come on Aug. 1, when the Fever workhorse went 1-for-4 against the Dallas Wings. Over the Fever's next three games, Hull drew nothing but blanks from three-point territory, even missing all eight of her outside attempts this past Thursday against the Phoenix Mercury.

After posting a career high 47.1% from deep last season, Hull has converted on just 37.4% of her outside shots in the 2025 campaign. Despite the dip in her shooting efficiency, the four-year pro continues to make her presence felt in other departments.

Next to the injured Caitlin Clark, Hull leads all Fever guards in rebounding with her 4.2 boards per game. In terms of advanced statistics, Hull is third on the team in defensive win shares, which is defined by Basketball Reference as "an estimate of the number of wins contributed by a player due to defense."

Over the years, Hull has made a name for herself as a "glue person" that keeps the Fever's execution humming through her hard work on both ends of the floor. To her mother's delight, Hull's offense shone through against the Sky with four highly anticipated three-pointers.

"This post brought tears to my eyes": Lexie Hull's mom Jaime Hull reacts to emotional message from supporter

A day before Hull overcame her shooting slump, Jaime retweeted an emotional post by a supporter who expressed belief in the Fever guard's shooting ability.

According to this supporter, his decision to hop on "Lexie Hull's bandwagon" would not be changing despite Hull's recent shooting woes.

Sharing this post, Jaime admitted that she got emotional reading the words of encouragement towards her daughter.

"This post brought tears to my eyes.Nobody will ever understand how hard Lexie is on herself. As her mom I wish I could fix it.I can’t.This is something she has to do on her own," Jaime tweeted. "Thanks to every single one of you that support her! Supporters>Haters,"
Hull's supporters, then, must have felt both relief and excitement when they saw her swish four outside shots on Saturday.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

