"Hallelujah!!!": Lexie Hull's mom Jaime Hull heaves a sigh of relief as Fever guard ends slump with four 3s against Sky 

Heading into the Indiana Fever-Chicago Sky matchup on Saturday, Lexie Hull had made just one three-pointer out of 16 attempts. Hull, however, found a way to snap out of this shooting slump, leading her mother to post a celebration online.After the Fever guard went 4-of-6 from beyond the arc in the Fever's 92-70 victory over the Sky, Hull's mother Jaime went on X to post a one-word, hyped up reaction.&quot;Hallelujah!!!&quot; Jaime tweeted.Prior to Hull's efficient performance against the Sky, the last three-pointer that Jaime had seen her daughting knocking down had come on Aug. 1, when the Fever workhorse went 1-for-4 against the Dallas Wings. Over the Fever's next three games, Hull drew nothing but blanks from three-point territory, even missing all eight of her outside attempts this past Thursday against the Phoenix Mercury.After posting a career high 47.1% from deep last season, Hull has converted on just 37.4% of her outside shots in the 2025 campaign. Despite the dip in her shooting efficiency, the four-year pro continues to make her presence felt in other departments.Next to the injured Caitlin Clark, Hull leads all Fever guards in rebounding with her 4.2 boards per game. In terms of advanced statistics, Hull is third on the team in defensive win shares, which is defined by Basketball Reference as &quot;an estimate of the number of wins contributed by a player due to defense.&quot;Over the years, Hull has made a name for herself as a &quot;glue person&quot; that keeps the Fever's execution humming through her hard work on both ends of the floor. To her mother's delight, Hull's offense shone through against the Sky with four highly anticipated three-pointers.&quot;This post brought tears to my eyes&quot;: Lexie Hull's mom Jaime Hull reacts to emotional message from supporterA day before Hull overcame her shooting slump, Jaime retweeted an emotional post by a supporter who expressed belief in the Fever guard's shooting ability.According to this supporter, his decision to hop on &quot;Lexie Hull's bandwagon&quot; would not be changing despite Hull's recent shooting woes.marco @GotTheFever22LINKI want everybody to know that y’all gonna have to call the SWAT to get me off Lexie Hull’s bandwagon. I’m not leaving. She’s just going through a rough patch, it’s okay, I’m not worried. You’ll always have a fan in me Lex 💘Sharing this post, Jaime admitted that she got emotional reading the words of encouragement towards her daughter.&quot;This post brought tears to my eyes.Nobody will ever understand how hard Lexie is on herself. As her mom I wish I could fix it.I can’t.This is something she has to do on her own,&quot; Jaime tweeted. &quot;Thanks to every single one of you that support her! Supporters&gt;Haters,&quot;Hull's supporters, then, must have felt both relief and excitement when they saw her swish four outside shots on Saturday.