  • “Hendrick Motorsports does the best job of working together”: Kyle Larson gets real on the team dynamics amid on-track conflict with Chase Elliott

By Mayank Shukla
Published Aug 08, 2025 19:25 GMT
NASCAR: Busch Light Clash - Source: Imagn
Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott at Busch Light Clash - Source: Imagn

Kyle Larson discussed the ongoing rivalry between him and teammate Chase Elliott on an episode of Julian Edelman’s podcast, Games with Names. The sparks of the rivalry were reignited at Iowa during the Cup Series Race.

Larson made clear his frustration in a radio outburst after an incident involving Elliott at Iowa. Afterwards, he claimed that he wasn't frustrated with his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, and shared that the radio message was a good way for him to get out some frustration.

Larson emphasized that it is a given when teammates race in such vulnerable positions, emotions can run high. But the aim is always to be a fair competitor and a good teammate, although sometimes it can be tricky on the track.

Despite these intense moments, Larson maintains that Hendrick Motorsports excels at collaboration. He commented on the team's culture, emphasizing:

"I ran into Chase Elliott a couple times and, you know, got some wins that way, so we've had definitely some drama there. As, you know, other teammates were in, but overall, yeah, we were like super well together. I would say, like Hendrick Motorsports probably does the best job of working together."
Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott are two of the best drivers on the NASCAR grid. Both have won the Cup Series title (Elliott in 2020 and Larson in 2021) and will be in the playoffs again this season. Larson has three wins to his name, while Elliott broke a long-standing winless streak this season and has finished in the top 20 at every race so far.

NASCAR star Kyle Larson shares his opinion “disgusting” Martinsville hot dogs

Kyle Larson recently made headlines by sharing his blunt opinion about the famous Martinsville Speedway hot dogs, calling them "disgusting" primarily because of their unusual red color. Speaking about the same on the Games With Names podcast, he expressed confusion about whether the hot dogs contain food coloring, criticizing their unnatural redness, which he found off-putting.

"I think Martinsville hot dogs are disgusting. I don't know if they like, color dye them or what, but they're like, red," said Kyle Larson.

This view contradicts the long-standing tradition fans and even many drivers embrace, as the Martinsville hot dog is a well-known and beloved staple at the track, served in a steamed bun with condiments at a low price for over 50 years.

During the podcast episode, Larson also criticized the movie Talladega Nights, widely regarded as one of the most popular NASCAR movies.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
