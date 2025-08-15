HFR co-owner issues statement within hours of Stewart Friesen’s decision to skip NASCAR playoff waiver bid

Truck Series playoff contender Stewart Friesen missed last week’s race at Watkins Glen International. However, he is eligible for a playoff waiver on medical grounds.However, Friesen is not in a position to continue racing for the remainder of the season. The NASCAR Truck Series driver is currently recovering from injuries suffered during the Super DIRTcar Series King of the North event at Autodrome Drummond in Quebec, Canada.So Friesen’s team, Halmar Friesen Racing, has decided to withdraw its playoff waiver. The primary focus for the team is to get Friesen up on his feet and back behind the wheel of the No. 52 as soon as possible.“I want to express how proud I am of stewart and the team for working hard and earning a playoff spot,” said Chris Larsen, owner of Halmar Friesen Racing. “We decided to withdraw a medical waiver for Stewart as it's become apparent Stewart cannot compete for the championship.”“Stewart is the heart and soul of the team and we can't wait to get him back in the 52. Stewogot us here and we're excited to compete for the championship with Kaden Honeycutt driving and closing the deal for himself, our team and Stew,” he added.This weekend’s race at Richmond Raceway is going to be the first race for Halmar Friesen Racing with Kaden Honeycutt as the driver of its No. 52 entry. Scheduled for Friday, August 15, the 250-lap race will be televised on Fox Sports 1 with live radio updates on NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.Stewart Friesen’s wife shares updates on his health as he returns home from the hospitalAfter receiving initial care at a local medical center, Stewart Friesen was transferred to the Albany Medical Center in New York, where he underwent several surgeries. Per reports, his pelvis, right leg tibia, and fibula were fractured in the spine-chilling crash.However, the surgeries went smoothly, and the speedster is out of danger. He is back home, surrounded by his family, en route to a speedy recovery. On that note, Stewart Friesen’s wife, Jessica, shared an update on her husband’s health.“Stewart continues to be in pain as he recovers, but we are very happy to have him at home to recoup before we start the physical therapy process,” Jessica said in a statement. “The procedures to reconstruct his shattered pelvis and his right leg tibia and fibula went smoothly.”“He has some extra plates, screws, rods, and pins as well as a fractured C7 and fractured left hip but we are thankful to finally be on the other side of these injuries and on the road to recovery,” she added.Watkins Glen marked the first Truck Series event without the 42-year-old on the field since Kansas Speedway in the fall of 2020. Stewart Friesen currently sits 14th in the driver standings with three top-fives, six top-10s, and 397 points to his name.