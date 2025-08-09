"I became the worst person on Earth": Gilbert Arenas details his devastating fall from grace following infamous locker room incident 

Gilbert Arenas has been one of the most well-known basketball talking heads in the past year as his podcasts and numerous media appearances gave his post-basketball career a new life. But in an interview with Joy Taylor of the Two Personal Show, Arenas looked back on his fall from grace, following his infamous locker room incident in 2009.

Arenas, who was playing with the Washington Wizards at the time, shared his realizations after the incident, which saw him and his then-teammate Javaris Crittenton bring guns to their locker room and threaten to shoot one another over a gambling game. The incident caused Arenas and Crittenton to be suspended for the rest of the 2009-2010 season without pay, along with community service duties and gun-related lawsuits outside the NBA.

"I did one bad thing and then I watched the world flip and then I became the worst person on earth and then I realized no matter how clean you are, all it takes is one thing and boom," Arenas said. (From 10:03)

"After I went into a dark place, you know, ran from the world. And I decided when I come back, I'm (putting) on some more shield. And the shield was no chill."

Arenas then believed that everything happened to him for a reason.

"I think we all have to go through things to see what we are made of right. This is the longest thing we will know in our life so to really get a whole feel of it you got to go through things. Everything ain't peachy and creamy" he said.

"Going through that, it made me a better person, I would think now."

Three years after the gun incident, Arenas was out of the league at just 30 years old. He was outside the limelight after his NBA career was over before gaining traction again when he established his podcast "Gil's Arena."

However, last month, Arenas got himself in trouble once more after he got arrested alongside five other suspects for an illegal gambling business inside a mansion that the former NBA player allegedly owned.

He was eventually released from police custody after posting a bond.

Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton have officially reconciled

While their pasts have led to dark roads in their life, Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton have put it all behind them. In his appearance in Gil's Arena in 2023, Crittenton said that Arenas and he have since reconciled and renewed their friendship.

“Me and you were super close. You was my partner. We used to hang out all the time,” Crittenton said while talking to Arenas. “This was a friend ... the media created a completely different narrative because of the situation. People really have no clue how close we were.”

Since that time, Arenas' podcast has grown into a massive success, where they talk about everything basketball.

