  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Gilbert Arenas’ old flames become Kwame Brown’s ammo as feud gets personal: “Is this the girl for 2-5k?”

Gilbert Arenas’ old flames become Kwame Brown’s ammo as feud gets personal: “Is this the girl for 2-5k?”

By Arian Kashyap
Published Aug 08, 2025 12:37 GMT
Gilbert Arenas&rsquo; old flames become Kwame Brown&rsquo;s ammo as feud gets personal (Source: Kwame Brown/IG Gill/IG)
Gilbert Arenas’ old flames become Kwame Brown’s ammo as feud gets personal (Source: Kwame Brown/IG Gill/IG)

Former Washington Wizards teammates Gilbert Arenas and Kwame Brown have been feuding since their time in the NBA. The rivalry took a personal turn on Thursday when Brown brought up two of Arenas’ old flames to fuel the dispute.

Ad

The top pick of the 2001 NBA draft shared a post featuring Arenas alongside an alleged romantic partner. In the picture, Agent Zero appeared next to a woman as Brown took a shot at him.

"Hey Gil is this the girl 2-5k 😭😭😭😭what a dummy," he wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The former Wizards center shared another post moments later, featuring a text exchange between him and Arenas. In the post, Brown accused Arenas of being involved with a minor, adding a caption with a serious allegation.

"Gil did you forget your young bd girl from Chicago? She old enough now she can come outside 😭😭😭😭," Brown added.

The feud between the two has intensified over the past few days, with both men trading serious accusations. Brown’s latest post prompted a sharp response from Arenas. The former guard shared an image of what appeared to be Brown’s brother’s incarceration record, highlighting a past conviction, and claimed the individual still lived with Brown, calling him “reckless.”

Ad
"@kwan_low Does it still Feel like ur Birthday?? Out here just talking reckless about folks when the brother that lives with u just got Arrested a few months ago 😮‍💨🤦🏾‍♂️," Gill captioned the post.

The clash between the two reignited after Kwame Brown targeted Gilbert Arenas following his arrest on Wednesday on charges related to operating an illegal gambling business.

Ad

Kwame Brown intensifies his feud with Gilbert Arenas by involving alleged former partner Lindsay Faulk

Kwame Brown and Gilbert Arenas have taken their ongoing feud to new heights lately. On Wednesday, Brown brought Arenas’ alleged former partner, Lindsay Faulk, into the dispute.

Sharing a post about Faulk on Instagram, Brown wrote:

"This slow barefoot Cuban! Must have forgotten this is his baby momma! your last video proves how slow you are when this is your baby momma! Salute to the rest of the Cubans but fucc this dirty foot one right here!!"

Lindsay Faulk is reportedly the mother of Arenas’ fifth child, Gia.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Washington Wizards Nation! You can check out the latest Washington Wizards Schedule and dive into the Wizards Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications