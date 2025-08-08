Gilbert Arenas’ old flames become Kwame Brown’s ammo as feud gets personal: “Is this the girl for 2-5k?”

Former Washington Wizards teammates Gilbert Arenas and Kwame Brown have been feuding since their time in the NBA. The rivalry took a personal turn on Thursday when Brown brought up two of Arenas’ old flames to fuel the dispute.The top pick of the 2001 NBA draft shared a post featuring Arenas alongside an alleged romantic partner. In the picture, Agent Zero appeared next to a woman as Brown took a shot at him.&quot;Hey Gil is this the girl 2-5k 😭😭😭😭what a dummy,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe former Wizards center shared another post moments later, featuring a text exchange between him and Arenas. In the post, Brown accused Arenas of being involved with a minor, adding a caption with a serious allegation.&quot;Gil did you forget your young bd girl from Chicago? She old enough now she can come outside 😭😭😭😭,&quot; Brown added.The feud between the two has intensified over the past few days, with both men trading serious accusations. Brown’s latest post prompted a sharp response from Arenas. The former guard shared an image of what appeared to be Brown’s brother’s incarceration record, highlighting a past conviction, and claimed the individual still lived with Brown, calling him “reckless.”&quot;@kwan_low Does it still Feel like ur Birthday?? Out here just talking reckless about folks when the brother that lives with u just got Arrested a few months ago 😮‍💨🤦🏾‍♂️,&quot; Gill captioned the post.The clash between the two reignited after Kwame Brown targeted Gilbert Arenas following his arrest on Wednesday on charges related to operating an illegal gambling business.Kwame Brown intensifies his feud with Gilbert Arenas by involving alleged former partner Lindsay FaulkKwame Brown and Gilbert Arenas have taken their ongoing feud to new heights lately. On Wednesday, Brown brought Arenas’ alleged former partner, Lindsay Faulk, into the dispute.Sharing a post about Faulk on Instagram, Brown wrote:&quot;This slow barefoot Cuban! Must have forgotten this is his baby momma! your last video proves how slow you are when this is your baby momma! Salute to the rest of the Cubans but fucc this dirty foot one right here!!&quot;Lindsay Faulk is reportedly the mother of Arenas’ fifth child, Gia.