"I am very impressed": Shane van Gisbergen's dad opens up on his 'first time' visit and Trackhouse star's 'stunning' Watkins Glen win 

Shane van Gisbergen's latest victory at Watkins Glen became one of his most memorable triumphs. Moments after climbing out of his #88 Chevrolet, the 36-year-old Trackhouse Racing driver shared an emotional hug with his father, who was in attendance for the first time since 2023.SVG's parents, Robert van Gisbergen and Karen Wallace, were instrumental in shaping his motorsport career. Robert is a seasoned rally and circuit racer in New Zealand, whose passion for the sport influenced SVG's early path. This was his first trip to Watkins Glen and his first Cup appearance in over a year. Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio after the win, Robert said:&quot;Well, I was pretty impressed in Chicago a couple of years ago, but this is pretty cool. I am very impressed. Impressed with the team, impressed with everything. Impressed with the place actually. Quite stunning. It's the first time here (Watkins Glen) for me.&quot;The trip wasn’t straightforward. Robert flew in from New Zealand earlier in the week and even squeezed in a detour before the Cup race.&quot;I got in early this week. I probably shouldn't say this, but I went to Knoxville for three nights. I couldn't help myself. It was pretty cool too... He comes to New Zealand for most of Christmas. So we've a fair bit of fun and activities going on when he's back. But he's quite loving it here. So I'll say he'll be here for a while.&quot; (0:20 onwards)For Shane van Gisbergen, having his father at the track meant a lot.&quot;Today was really special. I've never had my dog in Victory Lane before and my dad as well, he hasn’t been able to travel all year being sick and yeah, to have him here for the next three weeks and have a win with him, it’s just really cool to have that moment,&quot; SVG said after the race.The day was also deeply personal for the family. Robert lost his wife in April 2024, then his sister, and most recently his mother. With SVG on the other side of the world, Sunday's celebration carried extra weight for both father and son.Shane van Gisbergen wins in front of his fatherShane van Gisbergen celebrates after his victory in the Go Bowling at The Glen. Source: ImagnShane van Gisbergen made the most of the moment, leading a race-high 38 laps, including the final 17, and crossing the line more than 11 seconds clear of Christopher Bell. It was his fourth NASCAR Cup Series win of the season - his rookie year - and ties him with Denny Hamlin for the most victories in the 2025 campaign.&quot;What an awesome race. Coming back through (the field after his final pit stop) I had a lot of fun. The car was just amazing again... I'm just a very lucky guy to get to drive for an amazing bunch of people and just execute. The day just went flawlessly and I really enjoyed it,&quot; van Gisbergen said in Victory Lane.Driving the No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, all his wins have come on road courses. But, ovals remain a challenge. Nevertheless, he has recorded top-20 finishes at Charlotte, Kansas, Michigan, and Indianapolis, showing steady progress. His first Cup start at Richmond Raceway this weekend could be tricky, but he has a top-15 finish there in the Xfinity Series.With Trackhouse on a roll and momentum firmly on their side, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Shane van Gisbergen competitive under the lights in Virginia.