American gymnast Simone Biles has revealed how she changed her approach to training, life and more to prepare for the Paris Olympics last year. The Paris Games marked Biles' third Olympic participation, where she performed remarkably by winning four Olympic medals, with three of them being gold. She won the gold medal in the all-around final, becoming the first woman to win two all-around individual Olympic titles.

Ad

In an interview with Olympics.com, Biles revealed how she set up a routine to change the way she approached her third Olympics.

“If you ask [coaches] Cécile and Laurent [Landi], they would definitely be like, ‘We saw her set so many boundaries and that was in her personal life,’” she said. “Whenever I came home, I just set so many boundaries, like I’m not gonna be doing this, this, this. I will go out to lunch here and there with my friends, just to also fill my tank back up, but other than that, it’s like, I’m not doing any extra stuff that’s not needed.”

Ad

Trending

Simone Biles is widely considered as one of the greatest gymnasts of all-time. She gained recognition for her performances at the 2013 World Championships in Antwerp where she won two gold medals, establishing herself as one of the most exciting talents in the world.

Biles would go on to earn multiple accolades, including becoming the US gymnast with the most Olympic medals (11), and also becoming the most decorated gymnast ever at the World Championships with 30 medals. She has been on a break from competition since the Paris Games last year.

Ad

Biles recently made an appearance at the 2025 ESPY Awards alongside her husband Jonathan Owens, where she won two awards.

Simone Biles said she didn't want to compete against Rebeca Andrade anymore after all-around final in Paris

Biles and Andrade at Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Simone Biles once revealed that she didn't want to compete against Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade anymore after the pair faced each other in the all-around final at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Biles had won gold in the event, while Andrade earned the silver medal.

Ad

In a press conference after the final, Biles said: (4:44 onwards)

"For me personally tonight, it means the world to me and it's just so crazy. I don't want to compete with Rebeca no more, I'm tired. She's way too close. I've never had an athlete that close, so it definitely put me on my toes and it brought out the best athlete in myself. So I'm excited and proud to compete with her, but I don't like it no more."

Ad

Simone Biles and Rebeca Andrade also faced off in the floor exercise final, where the Brazilian claimed the gold medal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More