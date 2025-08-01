"It is still a vault that is very dangerous" - When Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi opened up on moment gymnast tried most difficult maneuver

Simone Biles' former coach, Cecile Landi, once opened up on the moment the legendary gymnast first tried the Yurchenko double pike on vault. Biles attempted the gymnastics' most difficult skill while training for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Yurchenko double pike involves a round-off onto the springboard, a back handspring onto the vaulting table, and then two flips in a piked position. Landi remembers the moment when Biles performed the routine for the first time in 2020 at the World Champions Centre in Spring, Texas.

Landi recollected that it was such a big deal that everyone in the gym stopped to watch the multiple-time gymnast. In an interview with espn.in in July 2021, Landi reflected on the moment, stating Biles took a long time to feel confident before attempting the maneuver due to the risk involved. She also voiced her opinion that only gymnasts with strong physical and mental ability can perform the skill.

"It took a long time for Simone to become comfortable doing it and it is still a vault that is very dangerous. A coach will have to find an athlete that is physically and mentally extremely strong, and once you have that combination, it's doable. But I do not see anyone right now who will be able to successfully compete it. I honestly don't know if I will ever see it again."

Simone Biles performed the Yurchenko double pike for the first time in competition at the 2021 GK U.S. Classic in Indianapolis. She bid adieu to the routine in 2024.

"Kind of push my difficulty" - Suni Lee once opened up on how Simone Biles' difficult routine motivates her

Simone Biles with Suni Lee at the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Suni Lee once opened up on how Simone Biles' attempt at the most difficult gymnastics skills motivates her. In an interview with Olympics.com in 2020, Lee stated that Biles' routine catches her attention and motivates her to push herself to be the best in gymnastics.

"Her difficulty is so much higher than everybody else's. So it kind of pushes me to bring whatever I can to the table and kind of push my difficulty, as well, because I want to be like Simone."

Simone Biles and Lee won gold and silver medals in the team event at the Paris and Tokyo Olympics, respectively. Biles pulled out of competing at the Tokyo Games after experiencing twisties. At the same Games, Lee clinched a gold medal in the individual all-around event.

