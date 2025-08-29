23XI Racing co-owner and former NBA champ Michael Jordan recently made a public appearance after the hearing held on Thursday, August 28, 2025. During the interaction with news reporters, Jordan and his attorney, Jeffrey Kessler, made bold statements, with the co-owner claiming to fight the suit to &quot;the end.&quot;The situation arose when NASCAR Cup Series teams 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports refused to sign the new charter agreement in October last year. The teams then filed an antitrust lawsuit against the governing body, including its CEO Jim France. The teams accused France of creating a monopoly in the sport. Following the hearings this year, the court ruled in favor of the sanctioning body in July and stripped the teams of their charters.However, in the hearing held yesterday, Michael Jordan's team, 23XI Racing, and Front Row Motorsports had a heated courtroom session. They argued for two hours on keeping the charters, and the governing body opposed the motion, urging that the charters be given to another team for the upcoming 2026 season.Reflecting on the same, the team co-owner and NBA legend claimed to do what's best for the sport. He stated (via Bob Porckrass on X):&quot;I’ve been a fan of the game for a long period of time. You know, when we first started this whole process, I always said I wanted to fight for the betterment of the sport. Even though they point out we made some money or we had a successful business, that’s not the point.&quot; [00:32 onwards]&quot;The point is the sport itself needs to continually change for the better for the fans as well as for the teams, as well as for NASCAR, too, if they understand that. So I feel like we made a good statement today about that. I look forward to going down [with] fire. If I have to fight this to the end for the betterment of the sport, I will do that,&quot; Michael Jordan added.However, NASCAR did say that if 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports sell their charters, which were purchased from Stewart-Haas Racing last year, the teams would be reimbursed for the purchase price. Additionally, the lawsuit is set to go on trial in December 2025.“We didn’t ask for this”: NASCAR president shared his thoughts on the ongoing lawsuit between Michael Jordan's team and the governing bodyEarlier this month, the governing body's president, Steve O'Donnell, sat down with NASCAR YouTuber Eric Esteep on the Out Of the Groove podcast. During the podcast, O'Donnell shared his thoughts on the ongoing lawsuit between Michael Jordan's co-owned team, 23XI Racing, Bob Jenkins' Front Row Motorsports, and NASCAR.During the episode, Esteep questioned the stock car association president about his perspective on the lawsuit. O'Donnell expressed his 'disappointment' with the Cup Series teams and stated:&quot;I can't get into the specifics, right, of the litigation, but, uh, it's important that, uh, I think everyone knows, you know, teams sued us, right? We didn't ask for this. Um, we're still not sure what they're even asking for. Um, candidly, in terms of an outcome, what we've seen really doesn't have anything to do with why the lawsuit was brought. So it's a little bit perplexing.&quot; [33:50 onwards]The affected drivers include Bubba Wallace (#23), Tyler Reddick (#45), and Riley Herbst (#35) from Michael Jordan's team. Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith, and Noah Gragson are the others from Front Row Motorsports. Among them, only Wallace and Reddick locked in their spots in the 2025 playoffs.