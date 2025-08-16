  • home icon
"I'm throwing L down in every picture": Texas A&M WR ignites LSU rivalry while revealing dad's Louisiana roots

By Maliha
Modified Aug 16, 2025 11:46 GMT
NCAA Football: New Mexico State at Texas A&amp;M - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: New Mexico State at Texas A&M - Source: Imagn

Texas A&M wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman has deep LSU ties, but instead of following family tradition, he chose to play for the Aggies. Despite growing up an LSU fan, he admitted that he often jokes with his parents by taking playful shots at the Tigers.

“The LSU game don’t need to roll around. I do it everyday. I’m talking mess about LSU everyday,” Bethel-Roman said on Friday. “I’m throwing the L down in every picture me and my mama take. Yeah, I’m give it to her. I ain’t gonna lie.”
Bethel-Roman’s father earned SEC Freshman Defensive Player of the Year in 1996 and was named to the All-SEC First Team in 1998 while playing for LSU. His mother, Ashley Bethel, also represented the Tigers on the track program during two different stretches.

As for Bethel-Roman, he was once committed to Arkansas and built a good bond within the program. But he was released from his letter of intent for family reasons before signing with Texas A&M.

As a freshman for the Aggies in 2024, Bethel-Roman appeared in four games, catching four passes for 44 yards. While his role was limited, he has been a steady contributor in practice and feels he has grown in every aspect of his game since last season.

Ashton Bethel-Roman opens up about his LSU legacy

Ashton Bethel-Roman is well aware of the remarkable legacy his father, Mark Roman, left at LSU, where he recorded 253 tackles and 10 interceptions.

In an interview with LSU Odyssey News Desk in 2023, Bethel-Roman reflected on the impact of growing up surrounded by the Tigers’ program.

"I grew up going to games and spring practices," Bethel-Roman said. "Spending time with my Dad, being around the team and on the field when the band comes out; being able to meet Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. The whole atmosphere."
Mark Roman’s college success led to the Cincinnati Bengals selecting him with the 34th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, the highest-drafted LSU safety since Tommy Casanova in 1972. He was later surpassed by LaRon Landry (2007) and Jamal Adams (2017), both of whom were taken sixth overall.

Roman went on to play with the Bengals through 2003, before continuing his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers.

