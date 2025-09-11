"I don't see any athlete able to break the world record" - Usain Bolt confident no current athlete can surpass his feat

Former Jamaican track athlete Usain Bolt has shared his stance on his 100m world record being broken in the near future. Notably, Bolt's record of 9.58 seconds, clocked back in 2009, has stood the test of time for more than a decade, 16 years to be precise.Several athletes of this generation, such as Kishane Thompson, Christian Coleman, and Noah Lyles, have clocked impressive run times and are 6th, 7th, and 12th in the all-time world record list, respectively. However, none of these athletes has been able to cross that magical 9.58-second mark in the distance till now.Thompson had the closest shot at Bolt's 100m world record in recent times after he clocked 9.79 seconds at the Jamaican Championships earlier this year. Sharing his verdict on the possibility of his 100m record being broken, Bolt answered unfavorably, despite admitting the immense talent pool available in the current generation of athletes. He said (via BBC Sport):&quot;I'm not worried, I think the talent is there. There will be talented athletes coming up, and they will do well, but at this present moment, I don't see any athlete able to break the world record.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, Usain Bolt's 9.58 seconds came at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, where he won his first world title in the 100m event. In the same competition, Bolt also registered a world record-breaking performance in the 200m event when he clocked 19.19 seconds, which remains unshattered to date.Usain Bolt claims to run faster with the new track spikes of the modern generationUsain Bolt (Image via: Getty)Usain Bolt recently opened up about the possibility of clocking even better times than he has registered in his career with modern track spikes. This came during his appearance at an event for Puma, a sponsor with which Bolt is signed for a lifetime.Speaking at the event, the Jamaican athlete stated that he would have also extended his career if he had known about the upcoming development of track spikes and shoes. Bolt admitted that he could have run faster with these shoes and said (via Sky News):&quot;I probably would have run way faster if I'd continued, and if I knew that spikes would have got to that level, maybe I would have, because it would have been great to compete at that level, and running that fast.&quot;Further in the conversation, Usain Bolt also gave an example of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who went on to achieve staggering feats in the latter part of her career with the modern track spikes.