  "I want to add one more up there" - Luka Doncic sends strong warning to other teams after Lakers extension

"I want to add one more up there" - Luka Doncic sends strong warning to other teams after Lakers extension

By Arian Kashyap
Published Aug 03, 2025 11:50 GMT
&quot;I want to add one more up there&quot; - Luka Doncic sends strong warning to other teams after Lakers&nbsp;extension (Source: Imagn)
"I want to add one more up there" - Luka Doncic sends strong warning to other teams after Lakers extension (Source: Imagn)

The LA Lakers have been active on the business front this offseason and continued the momentum by extending Luka Doncic's contract on Saturday. The Slovenian guard signed a three-year max extension, sending a strong warning to other teams while expressing his aspirations for a championship.

Announcing the deal through a press conference, Doncic appeared alongside general manager Rob Pelinka and spoke about his motivation to play for the Lakers, while cautioning their rivals.

"It's an honor playing for this organization. I want to add one more up there, so that's what we're working for," he expressed.
Doncic, acquired by the Lakers from Dallas in a blockbuster trade, is seen as the centerpiece of the team’s future. The front office reinforced that belief by signing DeAndre Ayton, Marcus Smart, and Jake LaRavia, players who complement his style.

By agreeing to a $165 million max extension, Doncic bypassed free agency, with his contract set to expire next year. He also posted a message to Lakers fans on X, sharing his excitement to continue his journey in LA.

"I just signed my extension with the Lakers. Excited to keep working to bring championships to LA and make Laker Nation proud. Grateful to the Lakers, my teammates and all the fans who’ve shown so much love since day one. This is just the beginning. 💜💛," he wrote.
Despite his success in the NBA, Doncic has yet to win a championship and will be eager to change that this season. With LeBron James and Luka leading the way, the Lakers seem to be a formidable force and legitimate title contenders.

Luka Doncic commits $5 million to help 77 young athletes after signing his Lakers extension

LA Lakers star Luka Doncic celebrated his contract extension with the purple and gold on a philanthropic note. The guard announced he would commit $5 million to help 77 young athletes around the globe to chase their dreams through a post on X.

"Today I’m also committing $5 million to help 77 young athletes around the world chase their dreams, just like I did. Basketball gave me everything, and I’m lucky to be able to give back and help the next generation," Doncic wrote.

Doncic’s donation will support young athletes in chasing their goals. Once a kid with a dream himself, he understands the importance of giving others the same opportunity to succeed through access to resources and support.

Edited by Prem Deshpande
