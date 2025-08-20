IN PIC: Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder flaunts "leaner physique" while opening up on twins' hidden "struggles"

Former Miami Hurricanes basketball star Haley Cavinder has once again drawn attention on social media, flaunting a “leaner physique.” She opened up about the hidden “struggles” she and her twin sister Hanna have faced in their fitness journey.

Ad

In a picture shared on the Cavinder twins’ Instagram story on Wednesday, Haley spoke about the challenges they experienced while trying to stay in peak shape. The twins, who rose to fame through college basketball and their strong social media presence, have often been open about the discipline behind their routines.

“Hanna and I have struggled with not fueling our bodies the right way and restricting,” Haley admitted.

Ad

Trending

“Tracking macros allowed my mind to break the bad habit of less is more! Throughout the years macros has and is a great tool to see all the yummy things I can eat. But still feel lean and build the glutes (it's a journey still today 🖤).”

Credit: IG/@cavindertwins

Their journey has not only shaped their outlook on fitness but also inspired their latest venture, a fitness app that provides workout routines, nutrition tips, and motivation for fans looking to follow their path.

Ad

Alongside their business projects, the twins have also been open about undergoing breast surgery earlier this year, further highlighting their transparency with fans about their lives both on and off the court.

Haley’s latest update was in line with the twins' honesty, showing that even athletes and influencers who appear flawless online often go through their own struggles with body image, nutrition, and training habits.

The Cavinder twins have always promoted a sustainable approach through macro tracking and consistent workouts.

Ad

Haley Cavinder prepares for wedding day with Dallas Cowboys star Jake Ferguson

Haley Cavinder and Dallas Cowboys star Jake Ferguson shared the news of their engagement, to be held in April, with their fans on social media.

While no exact date has been announced for their wedding, the former Miami star was already seen preparing for the day. As per her social media updates, she has purchased her wedding dress and took it for a test, a journey she shared with her fans, who have always been updated about happenings in the Cavinder twins’ lives.

Ferguson has shared that he was not really involved in the wedding planning, which seemed to be mainly handled by his soon-to-be wife, Haley Cavinder. However, he made one request: to have a ranch fountain at the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More