IN PIC: Syracuse commit Kiyan Anthony, UConn star Azzi Fudd & more college hoops star pose with Chiefs star Travis Kelce for his clothing brand

Travis Kelce teamed up with American Eagle to launch his latest Tru Kolors collection, featuring college basketball stars Azzi Fudd and Kiyan Anthony.

The announcement was made on Wednesday morning, a day after announcing his engagement to pop star Taylor Swift. It features some of the brightest young stars in sports, including Azzi Fudd, Kiyan Anthony, two-time Olympic gold medal gymnast Suni Lee, quarterback Drew Allar, rising tennis star Anna Frey and the nation’s No. 1 wide receiver recruit Jeremiah Smith.

The Chiefs tight end explained why he handpicked the six athletes:

“I’m inspired by where I come from and the people around me. That’s why we chose six incredible athletes – Anna, Azzi, Drew, Kiyan, Suni, and Jeremiah – who stay true to themselves while changing the game. They perfectly represent this collaboration.”

Fudd, one of the most recognisable names in women’s college basketball, has been active on and off the court this summer.

She launched her podcast “Fudd Around And Find Out," where she discusses hoops and life beyond the game. She also made headlines by going public about her relationship with former Huskies teammate Paige Bueckers.

Anthony, the son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, is already drawing attention before even stepping on the court for Syracuse.

With a growing social media following and his own budding clothing line, Kiyan has seamlessly blended basketball with fashion.

Azzi Fudd reveals how her first meeting with girlfriend Paige Bueckers went

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers featured on Instagram's "Close Friends Only" podcast on August 12, and the Huskies star revealed what happened when they first met.

“On the court, we clicked. I do not remember talking to you off the court, but I remember the plane ride to Minnesota and really liking you,” Fudd said.

Both players represented UConn, winning the national championship title in 2025 with the Huskies. However, while Bueckers took the step up to the WNBA with Dallas Wings, Fudd chose to remain in college for one more season.

