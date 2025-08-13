IndyCar legend Michael Andretti rumored to come out of retirement a year after Cadillac F1 controversy

Michael Andretti is rumored to return to the racing world a year after relinquishing his majority stake in Andretti Global and retiring. The F1 controversy around Cadillac, the team that Andretti Global backed, motivated the IndyCar legend's abrupt exit from the team and its motorsport operations.

Andretti was the face of the Cadillac F1 project since talks about it becoming the series' 11th team began in 2023. However, there was friction between him and the Formula One Group, and the series rejected the original application in January 2024, citing concerns over competitiveness and value addition.

A few months later, his father, Mario Andretti, a four-time IndyCar champion and 1978 F1 champion, revealed a shocking truth about the politics involved. He described his meeting during F1's Miami GP weekend with then-Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei, who vowed never to let Michael Andretti enter F1.

The US House Judiciary Committee got involved and demanded an investigation into F1 and Liberty Media's rejection of Andretti Global. However, nothing substantial came of that development. In September 2024, Michael Andretti announced that he would step down from his position as chairman and CEO of Andretti Global after sensing that he was the 'obstacle' preventing Cadillac's F1 entry. He handed full ownership to partner and Group 1001 CEO Dan Towriss.

Within two months of his exit, F1 reversed its rejection and gave a provisional green light to Cadillac for 2026. However, Andretti held no grudge and congratulated the team for seeing through the dream he had birthed. The team's entry status changed from provisional to final in early 2025.

IndyCar reporter Tony Donohue has now revealed that rumors of Andretti coming out of retirement are gaining strength. In an X post, he wrote:

"A growing rumor that is gaining steam is the return of @michaelandretti in some capacity. Could he be ready to buy back into a race team? Interesting offseason ahead."

With Cadillac already approved to race in F1 from 2026 onwards, and his dad, Mario Andretti, being the team director, Michael could surprise the motorsport world by returning to the team in an advisory role, if not a full-time managerial one.

Michael Andretti enjoyed retirement 'more than he expected': "No headaches"

Michael Andretti at the Formula E World Championship 2024 Portland E-Prix - Source: Getty

Since stepping down from Andretti Global in September 2024, Michael Andretti made his first public appearance in the IndyCar paddock at the 2025 season opener at St. Petersburg. Paddock regulars found him to be happier and more relaxed than usual.

He was there to watch the race as a fan for the first time in two decades, and not as a team owner. He spoke with AP News about how retirement was treating him and the pressure-free atmosphere in St. Pete. He said:

"No headaches. It’s weird that I have no schedule. I’m not used to it, like, I don’t know what to do. "I’m happy. Everybody is telling me I look happy. I didn’t know I was that miserable when I was here before.

(As an owner) You’re always tense. You’re always thinking about what you’ve got to do next. Now it’s not my problem. I’m enjoying it a lot. More than I expected."

Andretti Global has surprisingly fared better in IndyCar in 2025 without Andretti at the helm. Reporter Marshall Pruett revealed that people from the team shared how the change of Dan Towriss taking over was "for the better." Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood was the only driver in the first half of 2025 besides reigning champion Alex Palou to win races (3).

