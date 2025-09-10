"It can take a toll on your mental health"- Gabby Thomas gets real on her 'love-hate' relationship with social media

American track athlete Gabby Thomas has shared her viewpoint regarding the pros and cons of being active on social media. Notably, the 200m Olympic champion has had a mixed reception from her fans on different occasions on social media.

For instance, after Thomas announced her withdrawal from the World Championships in Tokyo a few days ago, the fans graced her with compassion and sent her messages wishing for a speedy recovery. However, she also faced criticism from fans a few months ago for a collaboration with a brand.

Thomas shared her opinion on social media, stating that even though she likes to connect with her fans through it, the trolls and negative comments immensely affect her mental health. She said (via Unfiltered Waters, 19:44 onwards):

"Even since Tokyo, I have had such an interesting love-hate relationship with social media now. I love that people have access to me and and I love that I have access to my fans, and I love I can share so much of my life on my own time. But, on the other hand, the comments and entitlement you get from some people who aren't really fans but just like negative is so shocking to me."

"On one hand, I do want to be on social media because I love interacting and love building my brand, but it can really take a toll on your mental health."

After her withdrawal from the World Championships due to her Achilles injury, Gabby Thomas was seen enjoying a break with her boyfriend.

Gabby Thomas shares some advice for aspiring young athletes

Gabby Thomas shared her advice for young track athletes. Thomas has spent several years on the track and gained immense experience from her competitions, which has helped her go from strength to strength.

Thomas advised the young athletes to stay away from any comparisons, as they reduce the happiness of one's success. The reigning 200m Olympic champion said (via The Squeeze, 54:58 onwards):

"I think comparison is a thief of joy, everyone has heard that, it's so true. You cannot compare your journey to anyone else's, and genuinely, everything happens for a reason and it might be a blessing in disguise."

Secondly, in the conversation, Gabby Thomas also remarked that young athletes should learn to give their body the proper recovery required after the practice sessions and meets.

