"It would be a disappointment": Layne Riggs sets bold NASCAR Truck playoff goal with FRM

Layne Riggs, the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series Rookie of the Year, is looking to land no less than a spot in the Final Four in 2025. Riggs, who completed his rookie season 11th in the points standings, has emerged as a justified championship contender this season.The Front Row Motorsports driver entered the playoffs second in the standings with two wins, 11 top-10s, and eight top-5s in 18 starts. Riggs dominated the closing laps of the MillerTech Battery 200 at Pocono to secure his first win of the season. He also earned the pole for that race, and at Indianapolis Raceway Park, the 23-year-old won both stages and led 160 of 200 laps to capture his second victory of the year.During a recent appearance on Sirius XM NASCAR radio, Riggs shared his bold expectations for the upcoming seven playoff races.&quot;I think we're in a great spot. I feel like to not make it to Phoenix, it would be pretty much detrimental for us,&quot; Layne Riggs said.&quot;You got to make sure you're on your game, execute every race, and like I said, if we didn't get to Phoenix in the Final Four, I think that it would be a disappointment to my team and myself, knowing that we had the capability and the speed to do it. We just got to execute it,&quot; he added.Riggs faced mechanical issues early in the season. A starter problem at Atlanta Motor Speedway forced him to give up stage points and fall several laps down. The No. 34 Ford F-150 truck driver also experienced pit-road mishaps during both Stage 1 and the final stop at Nashville Superspeedway in May. The issues caused him to lose track position after leading early in the race and finish third.Riggs was involved in a controversial incident on the final lap at North Wilkesboro Speedway, when he made contact with Corey Heim, which led to a post-race confrontation.&quot;Have to do the best&quot; - Layne Riggs on beating No. 1 seed's consistencyDuring the same Sirius XM episode, Layne Riggs reflected on the No. 34 FRM team's team's setbacks and how to beat the No. 1 Truck Series seed Heim during the playoffs starting at Darlington Raceway on August 30.&quot;I feel like we had some ups and downs through the year, problems on Pitt Road, some wrecks, and I feel like with the consistency that the number one seed's [Corey Heim] had so far, you just have to do the best you can to do to get as many points as possible,&quot; Layne Riggs said.Tricon Garage's Corey Heim, who won seven races in the regular season, averaged about 46 points per race. The regular season championship also collected 12 top-five finishes in the 18 races for Heim.