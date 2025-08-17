Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka proudly poses with Stephen Curry after winning MVP at Curry Camp

Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka grabbed attention over the weekend, as the 6-foot-2 sophomore guard earned Most Valuable Player honors at the Curry Camp, hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry. On Sunday, Ballislife shared a post on Instagram. In the photo, Ivanna poses alongside Curry while holding her framed jersey and her award.“Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka was the best player at Curry Camp and took home the MVP! @ivannahoops,” the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWilson-Manyacka capped off a summer that highlighted her standing as one of the top prospects in the Class of 2027. Wilson-Manyacka’s MVP performance at Curry's annual camp followed a string of international and national successes with USA Basketball. Earlier this summer, she led the USA Women’s U16 National Team to a gold medal at the 2025 FIBA U16 AmeriCup in Mexico.Wilson-Manyacka averaged 18.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and a team-high 3.8 steals per game, earning her both the tournament’s MVP award and a spot on the All-Star Five. This came just a year after she won gold with the U17 National Team at the 2024 FIBA World Cup, where she averaged 7.9 points and 4.9 rebounds across seven games.Her high school career has been impressive. Last season, she averaged 18.5 points and 11.2 rebounds while guiding the Bulldogs to the semifinals of the Maryland Private School State Tournament. She also averaged 2.3 steals, 1.6 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. She was named to the Naismith Award Third Team All-American list and secured Independent School League First Team honors. The Maryland Gatorade Player of the Year award also went to her.Iowa Hawkeyes in pursuit of 5-Star Ivanna Wilson-ManyackaThe Iowa Hawkeyes have offered five-star wing Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka, who is ranked No. 2 in the Class of 2027. Wilson-Manyacka shared an X post in June, expressing her thoughts on her meeting with coach Jan Jensen.Ivanna Wilson Manyacka @IManyackaLINKAfter a great talk with Coach Jensen I’ve received an offer from IowaIn addition to Wilson-Manyacka, Iowa has reportedly extended offers to other highly ranked prospects, including four-star forward Madi Mignery and five-stars Sydney Mobley and Kaleena Smith.Jensen’s first season with the Hawkeyes ended with a 23-11 record and a trip to the NCAA Tournament, where Iowa fell in the second round. She inherited the program from longtime coach Lisa Bluder, who guided Iowa for over two decades. Despite the transition, the Hawkeyes were able to make their fifth straight NCAA Tournament appearance.